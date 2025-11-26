OPPO Launches Find X9 Series in India; OPPO Tamil Nadu Marks the Occasion with a Children's Day CSR Initiative "Educate Elevate" Across Major Cities

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26: OPPO has officially launched its latest flagship lineup, the OPPO Find X9 Series, in India. Known for its cutting-edge AI imaging, premium design, and next-generation performance, the Find X9 Series represents a major milestone in OPPO's flagship evolution. To commemorate the launch in Tamil Nadu, OPPO Tamil Nadu (executed and represented by FRQ BRO Private Limited) rolled out its special Children's Month CSR initiative titled "Educate Elevate", focusing on supporting students in government schools.

Find X9 Series: A New Benchmark in Smartphone Innovation

The OPPO Find X9 Series brings powerful, industry-leading capabilities, including:

- 200MP Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Camera

- 120x AI Telescopic Zoom

- Pro Night Photography

- 4K 120fps Dolby Vision Video

- MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with OPPO's Trinity Engine

- 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging

- ColorOS 16, Gemini Live, and AI Mind Space

- IP66/IP68/IP69 durability ratings

With these advancements, the Find X9 Series stands among India's most premium and powerful flagship smartphones.

Exclusive Launch Offers for Consumers

To enhance the launch experience, customers can avail several benefits, including:

- 180-day hardware defect replacement

- Up to 24 months Zero Down Payment

- 24-month No-Cost EMI

- Up to 10% instant cashback

- 3-month access to Google Gemini Pro

- Jio benefits worth ₹2,250

- ₹2,000 Paytm flight voucher

OPPO Tamil Nadu's "Educate Elevate" CSR Drive by FRQ BRO Pvt Ltd

The "Educate Elevate" CSR initiative was conceptualised, executed, and fully funded by FRQ BRO Private Limited, the official dealer and operational partner for OPPO in Tamil Nadu, widely referred to as OPPO Tamil Nadu for public communication.

As part of this initiative, FRQ BRO distributed school bags and essential learning materials to government school students across major cities in Tamil Nadu.

The programme was designed to:

- Encourage education and curiosity among young learners

- Reduce the financial burden on underprivileged families

- Create a motivating and supportive learning environment

Teachers and students expressed sincere appreciation for FRQ BRO Pvt Ltd's efforts and timely contribution during Children's Month.

About FRQ BRO Private Limited

FRQ BRO Private Limited is the authorised regional partner and dealer representing OPPO in Tamil Nadu. With a strong presence across the state, FRQ BRO oversees OPPO's retail operations, customer engagement activities, marketing initiatives, and community development programmes. Through impactful projects like "Educate Elevate", the company continues to strengthen its commitment to social responsibility while delivering exceptional service and brand experience to customers in Tamil Nadu.

