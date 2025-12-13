OpsisAds: A Platform Bringing Accountability and Precision to Ad Spend

New Delhi [India], December 13:

By Abbhinav R Jain, Co-founder & Chief Financial Officer, AdCounty Media

In performance marketing, there are three cornerstones that determine the financial impact of a platform – how effectively it allocates and optimises budget, how reliably it links sources of revenue with outcomes and how consistently it safeguards revenues. OpsisAds platform was created specifically to address these three financial requirements of performance advertising success.

What the platform does is straightforward; it leverages AI-powered optimisation, quality-controlled global supply, and integrated reporting ensure that every advertising input has a measurable, traceable, and defensible output.

User Acquisition Based on Quantifiable Revenue Stream

OpsisAds technology is focused on prioritising users who are generating revenue instead of just activity. The routing logic used by OpsisAds and their ability to build an audience profile ensure that brands have access to the best consumers most likely to purchase, subscribe and stay within their brands. It is an effective way of reducing the gap between the amount of money spent on advertising and the amount of money generated as revenue which is one of the main objectives of financial efficiency.

Bid and Delivery Optimisation That Reduces Spend Inefficiency

Through machine learning algorithms on our platform, bids, sources and delivery parameters are modified in real-time based on the outcome signals submitted. This allows Finance teams to utilize their budgets more effectively per converted user and reduce the amount of wasted impressions.

Comprehensive, Cross-platform Revenue Attribution

OpsisAds combines data from iOS, Android and Web so revenue leaders have a complete view of:

Where their spending goes

What it is producing

How each source performs over time

By providing this information to revenue leaders, OpsisAds eliminates uncertainty in relation to planning cycles, forecasting and campaign evaluation.

Fraud Mitigation That Protects Actual Revenue Lines

Bad traffic inflates acquisition numbers but contributes nothing to revenue. OpsisAds’ fraud detection systems, including Behavioural Screening, Bot Detection and ongoing Traffic Verification, prevent any activity that does not lead to revenue generation from entering the system. Therefore, these ultimately improve net revenue realisation.

Global Supply with Controlled Variance

By providing access to a large-scale inventory – 100B+ daily bids, the Platform allows the user to enter a variety of global markets. What adds to the financial viability of the platform is not merely the scale but also the controls built to maintain user quality regardless of geography, ensure that all users are provided with the same level of service, minimizing costs to the advertiser.

Funnel-Wide Signals for Better Monetisation Decisions

OpsisAds tracks and optimises for downstream events such as purchases, renewals, transactions, and return behaviour. This allows finance departments to have improved insight into the total cost of creating a revenue-generating user, not just the cost of acquisition.

OpsisAds provides organizations with a tighter grip on their marketing investments through an organized, financial method. The platform focuses on revenue-linked acquisition, validate traffic and transparent reporting allowing companies to base their decisions off of objective data instead of unpredictability. OpsisAds offers a disciplined approach that has been missing from the industry, and allows companies to grow with greater visibility on the costs, contributions, and overall impact of their marketing efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor