OpsisAds and the Strategic Shift Toward Smarter, Sustainable Mobile Growth

New Delhi [India], December 11: OpsisAds is a game-changing solution for AdCounty Media and, more importantly, modern marketers’ approach to growing their business on mobile devices. With increased customer acquisition costs, increased restrictions around data privacy and a fragmented global audience; brands that win leverage intelligence, efficiency and transparency. OpsisAds is designed to give them that edge.

From a strategic standpoint, OpsisAds has been developed specifically for marketers’ adaptations to three major marketplace shifts.

First Shift: The Transformation From Scale To Meaningful Scale

Having access to millions of impressions means little if they cannot convert into ongoing value for brands. OpsisAds allows marketers access to a large global audience (over 100 Billion daily bids) and combines that with precise audience intelligence to enable brands to grow rapidly but intelligently. As a result, marketers now realize they must stretch their budgets to acquire every user.

Second Shift: Increased Industry-Wide Demand For Transparency And Measurement

For too long, advertisers have been in the dark regarding their spending and the value they gain from it. OpsisAds brings complete transparency to this process by providing one view of all advertising across all platforms and all markets, giving brands the tools to manage their spend effectively, make informed decisions based on actionable data, and enhance accountability. This transparency offers a strategic advantage by helping brands to align marketing goals with business objectives; allows organizations to make better decisions internally; and facilitates collaboration across functional areas such as product and revenue generation teams.

Third Shift: Rising Importance Of Quality And Safety

As fraudulent activities have become increasingly prevalent, the costs associated with receiving bad quality traffic have also risen significantly. At OpsisAds, multilayered protection against fraud is more than an added feature; it provides brands an opportunity to achieve competitive advantages when expanding internationally into new markets. OpsisAds safeguards budgets, maintains operational effectiveness, and provides brands with the means to achieve responsible, reliable, and predictable growth.

In addition to addressing the current challenges faced by brands today, OpsisAds also positions brands to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the advertising industry.

With OpsisAds, marketers can confidently enter new markets using insights from their categories and segmenting by behaviours. OpsisAds allows for future marketing performance to be directly tied to revenue, customer retention and on-going lifetime value rather than just installs. Additionally, OpsisAds provides brands with some direction on how best to operate in today's mobile oriented world by clarifying what they should do, where they can invest their money and how to grow successfully without causing harm.

I believe that with OpsisAds, we can enhance our long term strategies by building a stronger global community of mobile-first organisations adding strength to our existing capabilities and reinforcing our position as an Intelligence-led growth organisation and supporting the idea that the mobile future should be about delivering favourable returns on investment (ROI) in both respects of performance and accountability.

This is not just another adtech offering; OpsisAds will be a key building block in driving mobile growth in the years to come – for us, for our partners and for those determined to scale with conviction.

