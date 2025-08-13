Optiemus targets Rs 1,800-2,000 crore revenue from RhinoTech by 2026-27

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Optiemus Infracom Limited is eyeing to earn between Rs. 1,800 crore and Rs. 2,000 crore in revenue by March 2027 from its newly launched brand RhinoTech, which offers India's first premium tempered glass screen protectors made with glass engineered by Corning.

As per a media release, the product marks the first time in India that advanced screen protection using Corning glass technology will be produced locally. The initial rollout will focus on premium smartphones, with plans to expand to the economy segment in the coming months. RhinoTech products are expected to be available in Indian stores by the end of September 2025.

The company announced RhinoTech in New Delhi on Wednesday, calling it a made-in-India product designed for both domestic and global markets. These screen protectors will be manufactured at Optiemus' facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and will feature durability, clarity, and anti-microbial properties.

"It is our aspiration that every Indian mobile phone user enjoys the assurance of a Make in India tempered glass screen protector, certified by Bureau of India Standards (BIS) and marked with a fog stamp for the highest quality and protection," said Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairman, Optiemus Infracom Limited.

Gupta added that the company's "unlimited one-year replacement offer" is intended to give users peace of mind, describing it as a step toward transforming what he called a "fragmented market" into a more organized, quality-driven industry.

Sudhir Pillai, managing director, Corning India, said, "We are excited to work with Optiemus to help offer Indian consumers the choice of a screen protector that is marked as Engineered by Corning. We believe that this development will support the country's growing need for providing screen protectors for the mobile consumer electronics industry."

The launch supports India's push for local manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative, with Optiemus aiming to position itself as a global hub for high-value mobile accessories. The Noida facility is expected to help the company meet growing domestic demand while supplying to international buyers.

