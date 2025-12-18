Optimite Named to Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 for Email Ops Excellence

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 18: Optimite, a global email marketing agency for e-commerce brands, has been named to the Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200 list. The recognition highlights Optimite's work helping e-commerce and retail brands use email more effectively, combining creative design, technical execution, and lifecycle optimisation to drive repeat purchases and predictable growth.

Founded in 2019 by brothers Nishant Yadav and Sushant Yadav, Optimite began as a two-person operation executing early client projects through platforms like Fiverr. It has since grown into a specialised email marketing agency serving 500+ brands globally, while also working as a white-label execution partner for agencies.

Optimite specialises in end-to-end email marketing execution, operating as an extension of in-house brand teams. Its services include email design, conversion-focused copywriting, campaign and flow builds, QA and deliverability checks, lifecycle automation, and performance reporting. This execution-first model helps brands reduce internal overhead, maintain consistent sending, and increase revenue contribution from email.

The agency is an official Klaviyo Master Platinum Partner, reflecting deep platform expertise in one of the most widely used email and SMS platforms for e-commerce. Combined with a 5.0 rating on Clutch, Optimite's credentials align with DGEMS' focus on companies demonstrating operational depth, scalability, and customer trust.

"Email remains one of the most underutilised revenue channels for growing brands," said Nishant Yadav, Co-founder, Optimite. "We built Optimite to help brands execute email properly and at scale. Being recognised in the DGEMS Select 200 validates the importance of strong execution in building sustainable growth."

Sushant Yadav, Co-founder, added: "Our journey from freelance projects to a global email marketing agency has been driven by focus and systems. This recognition allows us to connect with founders and partners who value consistency, efficiency, and measurable results."

Optimite supports its delivery with reusable design systems, structured QA processes, and proven lifecycle playbooks across acquisition, post-purchase, and re-engagement. Client case studies show improvements in campaign velocity, deliverability, and conversion rates, reinforcing the impact of a specialised execution model.

Inclusion in the Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200 strengthens Optimite's visibility among global brand operators, ecosystem partners, and growth-stage founders, marking an important milestone in its continued expansion.

About Optimite

Optimite is a global email marketing agency and Klaviyo Master Platinum Partner, founded in 2019. The company designs, builds, and manages email campaigns and automations for e-commerce and DTC brands, working with brands and agencies worldwide.

