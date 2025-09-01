Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited IPO Opens on September 02, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited (Optivalue, The Company) provides technology solutions & consulting services including cloud solutions, enterprise application development services, Application and Process integration services and Data Automation services,proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, September 02, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 51.82 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 61,69,600 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each with a price band of ₹ 80 – ₹ 84 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Anchor Portion – Up To 17,36,000 Equity Shares

Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up To 11,68,000 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 8,88,000Equity Shares

Individual Investors – Not less than 20,64,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 3,13,600 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for developing new products, setting up a branch office in Bangalore by leasing a co-working space, upgrading existing IT hardware and software, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open onSeptember 01, 2025 and issue will open on September 02, 2025 and close on September 04, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the issue is Share India Capital Services Private Limited, the Underwriter to the IssueChoice Capital Advisors Private Limited and Market Maker to the issue is Choice Equity Broking Private Limited and the Registrar to the issue is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Mr. Ashish Kumar, Managing Director of Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited expressed, “The launch of our IPO is a proud milestone in our journey that began over a decade ago with a vision to integrate technology, efficiency, and quality for our clients. From telecom OSS/BSS to enterprise integration and advanced data solutions, we have steadily expanded our capabilities to serve diverse industries.

The IPO gives us the opportunity to further invest in innovation, enhance our service portfolio, and expand our presence across international markets, while staying true to our core promise of efficiency, quality, and trust.”

Mr. Sachin Gupta, Director of Share India Capital Services Private Limited said, “We are pleased to be associated with OptiValue Tek Limited as they take this significant step in their growth journey through the launch of their Initial Public Offering.”

