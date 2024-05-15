Oralium Appoints Eggfirst as its Agency of Record

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Oralium, one of India's leading aluminium building materials brands, has appointed Eggfirst as its creative, digital, media, and production agency of record. After a multi-agency pitch process, Eggfirst has emerged as the agency partner to support and drive the expansion plans of the brand across existing and emerging markets in India. Eggfirst will work closely with Oralium to add creative prowess to the brand and drive growth.

Commenting on the association, Ahamed Iqbal KM, Managing Director, Oralium said, "Oralium is a category innovator and has been leading the aluminium metal-based roofing sheets category through innovations. Oralium delivers innovative and modern aluminium solutions, setting new benchmarks in everything from roofing to extrusions-a single solution for all aluminium needs. Our goal is to expand our presence and visibility across tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond into rural markets."

"We are pleased to welcome Eggfirst as our agency of record. We look forward to working with Eggfirst which brings in differentiated expertise as a specialist rural advertising agency with robust digital knowhow."

Anup Mukundan, Head of Marketing, Oralium said, "We chose Eggfirst as our agency of record as they come with incredible depth of rural advertising experience and a reputation for deeply thought through creativity, not to mention their digital outreach for connecting with rural markets. I am confident that the team Eggfirst will help us build engaging communication in line with our vision to engage closely with our target market segments. With our new-agency partnership, we are moving towards realizing our vision to become the most preferred metal brand by 2030."

Ravikant Banka, Founder and CEO, Eggfirst said, "We are thrilled to partner with Oralium to offer them communication solutions across platforms. Oralium is in an exciting phase of growth. We look forward to developing effective and dynamic brand engagement narrative for the existing and new consumers, driving brand category and connect for Oralium. It's an exciting challenge and the entire agency is incredibly delighted to be a part of this growth journey for the brand."

Oralium is known as a premier brand in the aluminium industry which focuses on downstream value added products. It offers a wide range of high-quality products that include the flagship Oralium Premium Aluminium Roofing, along with aluminium flat rolled products and extruded profiles under the Oralium Systems and Profiles banner.

Dedicated to quality, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability, Oralium consistently aims to surpass customer expectations and continuously updates its product line to address the evolving demands of the industry. These foundational values steer all facets of Oralium's operations, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable market leader.

Eggfirst is in the midst of a tremendous growth spurt and has grown nearly three times in that many years. It has established its expertise as a Specialist Rural Advertising Agency with extreme digital expertise. Having worked with a large number of rural brands across FMCG, BFSI, agri-inputs, building construction materials, and more, it has a deep understanding of the consumers and markets of Bharat. Its true-blue advertising strategies provide a solid foundation for brands, and its digital expertise drives powerful connections with consumers while being cost-effective.

The company is headquarted in Mumbai with a robust presence in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

For more information, please visit - www.oralium.in.

