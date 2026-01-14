Orange Health Labs Launches Orange One, a Revolutionary Initiative that Aims to Redefine Preventive Healthcare

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: Orange Health Labs, India's No. 1-rated diagnostic brand, has launched Orange One, which offers a new way to manage your health. The product flips the current approach to health management by eliminating the pay-per-test business model of the industry.

Orange One customers can get a complete view of their health risks with a comprehensive full-body check-up that covers 114+ blood markers, including advanced parameters like Apo A1 / Apo B, Troponin I for cardiac risk, HOMA-IR to check insulin resistance and a detailed hormonal and vitamin profile.

Consumers can then track their health progress throughout the year by ordering any of the 100 essential tests, including thyroid function tests, lipid and cholesterol markers and diabetic tests like HbA1c, free of cost.

Designed to help consumers start 2026 with a renewed commitment to their health, this product solves for the current reality that proactive preventive testing or chronic health condition management isn't effective by testing just once a year. It requires monitoring throughout the year. However, paying for tests every time creates friction for consumers. Priced at just 4999/- paid once, this product is designed to change the way India thinks about managing their health by making routine tests on-demand, accessible, and hassle-free.

With lifestyle-related health concerns such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes on the rise in India, many conditions can be effectively managed through proactive health choices. The Orange One Health Plan empowers consumers to take full charge of their health.

Speaking on its new initiative, Dhruv Gupta, Co-founder of Orange Health Labs, says, "We are seeing that customers today are keen to take proactive action to protect their health and are keen to get comprehensive checkups. Additionally, actively tracking their parameters which are out of range. By introducing Orange One, we are empowering consumers to embrace routine health tests as an integral part of their lives, making it easier for people to experience the life-changing benefits of regular health monitoring."

Adding to this, Tarun Bhambra, Co-founder of Orange Health Labs, says, "One of our core values at Orange Health Labs is #Build4Family - where we innovate to create solutions we would want for our family members. With this product, we solve a critical confusion for our consumers - which package to buy? Orange ONE is the one package anyone needs to get a full view of their health, but more importantly, it's a health monitoring solution that lasts a full year. We believe this is how health management should be - not episodic, but continuous. And you should pay for managing your health through the year only once."

The Orange one is available for limited time can be purchased here www.orangehealth.in/one.

About Orange Health Labs

Orange Health Labs, a pioneer in on-demand diagnostics, positions itself as India's fastest diagnostic lab. The organisation commits to providing patients with reports within 6 hours for over 1,000+ tests and health packages from 6 AM to 10 PM every day. The organisation was recognised by Voice of Healthcare as the Diagnostics Startup of the Year 2025, named Pathology Lab of the Year in South India 2025 by Economic Times and was covered by Forbes India for its pioneering work in healthcare.

Customers are offered the choice between on-demand doorstep sample collection within 30 minutes or walk-in diagnostics at its 70 collection centres. Orange Health Labs operates six NABL-accredited and ICMR-certified laboratories. A workforce of over 500 phlebotomists, known as eMedics, ensure a highly professional sample collection experience across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. Furthermore, a national reference laboratory situated in Bangalore manages advanced diagnostic testing.

