Orange O Tec Pvt Ltd: Leading the Way in Textile Innovation

India PR Distribution

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18: Orange O Tec Pvt Ltd, based in Surat, Gujarat, is transforming the textile industry with its advanced digital and auxiliary textile machinery. With over 15 years of expertise and more than 500 installations across India, the company has built a solid reputation for offering innovative and high-performing machines. Whether you're an entrepreneur starting a new business or a veteran looking to boost productivity, Orange O Tec caters to all needs, providing machines that print anywhere from 1,000 meters to 50,000 meters of fabric per day. Their product range covers everything from entry-level machines to high-speed digital textile printers.

Supporting this robust offering is a dedicated team of more than 75 engineers, ensuring comprehensive after-sales service. This commitment has helped their installed machines achieve an output of 3.5 crore meters of fabric printed every month, a clear testament to their industry expertise.

The Homer K64: A Game-Changing Fabric Printer

One of Orange O Tec's most innovative products is the Homer K64a high-speed digital fabric printing machine that's redefining the future of textile printing. It's designed for businesses of all sizes, whether they are just starting or seeking to increase productivity and output.

The Homer K64 is currently the fastest scanning printer in India, capable of printing up to 15,000 linear meters per day. With 7 machines already running in India, Orange O Tec aims to have 20 K64 printers installed across the country by the end of March 2025. This machine has quickly become the go-to solution for high-volume fabric printing, offering speed, precision, and durability in one package.

Additionally, Orange O Tec has successfully installed over 200 Homer machines in India, solidifying their strong presence and commitment to providing top-notch textile printing solutions.

Key Features of the Homer K64 -

Unmatched Precision and Print Speed

The Homer K64 is equipped with industrial-grade piezoelectric printheads, offering multiple configurations from 32 to 64 heads. This flexibility allows the machine to print at high resolutions of 508-600 DPI, ensuring exceptional detail and vibrant color in every print. Its speed, coupled with high-quality output, makes it an ideal choice for businesses that need both precision and efficiency.

Advanced Air Blade Technology for Superior blanket drying

One of the standout features of the K64 is its air blade technology. The airblade in the Phoenix K64 textile printer removes moisture from the blanket, improving print quality by preventing smudging and color bleeding.

Ink Chilling and Misting Control

The K64's ink management system is designed to maintain consistent ink temperature, ensuring color stability. The misting control system further enhances print clarity by reducing ink splatter, ensuring crisp, clean designs with minimal waste, making it particularly suitable for blotch printing.

Flexible Fabric Handling with a Longer Blanket

The Homer K64 is designed with a longer blanket, which improves the touch and feel of the fabric as it moves through the machine. This ensures smooth fabric feeding and controlled fabric movement, reducing the chance of errors during printing and allowing for a wider range of fabric types, including cotton, silk, polyester, and more.

Durability and Ease of Use

Despite its advanced capabilities, the K64 is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Its intuitive interface allows operators to manage the machine efficiently, even in high-pressure environments. Built for durability, the K64 is constructed with a focus on long-term performance, making it a reliable investment for businesses looking to enhance their productivity over the long run.

Replacing Traditional Flatbed Machines

With the Homer K64, Orange O Tec is paving the way for the replacement of older, traditional flatbed printing methods. The K64's speed and flexibility far surpass that of flatbed machines, providing a faster and more efficient solution for fabric printing businesses.

A Growing Presence in India

As of now, more than 7 K64 machines are running successfully in India, with a target of 20 by March 2025, reflecting the increasing demand for this high-speed scanning printer. Orange O Tec's partnership with Homer has already resulted in more than 200 Homer machines running successfully across India. The K64 is not only leading the way in India but also making a significant impact globally, with over 50 machines installed worldwide.

Why Choose the Homer K64?

For textile businesses looking for a powerful, efficient, and versatile printing solution, the Homer K64 offers all these benefits and more. Whether your business is focused on small-scale projects or high-volume production, the K64 delivers consistent, high-quality prints while enhancing overall productivity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor