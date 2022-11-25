Orchids The International School organizes ‘Reflection Week’ – 7 days meditation workshop for students

Gurugram, November 25: Orchids The International School, Sector 56, Gurugram, organized ‘Reflection Week’, a week-long meditation and relaxation workshop for the students. The objective of the workshop was to help the students stay focused, reduce stress, improve attentiveness, and enhance body awareness and mindfulness. All students from grade 1 to 12 participated in the workshop.

“The sessions were quite insightful. After the meditation workshop, I felt very calm and relaxed. My preliminary exams were almost around the corner, and attending the workshop helped me reduce my stress and improve my concentration level. I hope to make meditation a practice going forward as I now understand how it can help me both in my personal life as well as in my academia”, said Anjali Jha, Grade 12 student, Orchids The International School, Sector 56, Gurugram.

The session began with the meditation kriyas and vibration sounds. The students were also enlightened about seven different chakras and the qualities associated with each of them. The workshop helped them understand the significance of physical, mental, and emotional balance.

“With the environmental hazards on the rise, it is important to help the children stay healthy and focused toward their goals. This meditation workshop was extremely helpful in boosting the self-confidence of the students and also made them start their day with a different perspective on things and life. We hope to continue organizing these workshops, which involve mindful exercises that have the power to shift perspectives and bring a positive impact in their day-to-day lives”, said Ms. Vibha Gupta, Principal, Orchids The International School, Sector 56, Gurugram.

The sessions were headed by Mr Sanjeev and his team from the Sahaj Yoga Organization.

About Orchids The International School

Orchids -The International School is one of the leading international K12 school chains in India and started its journey in 2002 with its first branch in Hyderabad. In less than two decades, it has grown into 90 branches spread over 25 major cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Chennai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Nasik, Indore, and Aurangabad. Modern physical infrastructure, personalized attention and a carefully curated curriculum provide uniformity in all OIS schools. OIS follows the CBSE and ICSE curriculum infused with international teaching methodologies to provide a strong emphasis on personality development along with academic excellence. Currently, it has over 750000+ students and 7000+ teaching and non-teaching staff.

Orchids’ core anthem is “Shaping minds, Touching lives.”

