Orchids The International School successfully conducts ‘Mindful Parenting’ Webinar

Gurgaon (India), July 18: Orchids The International School is thrilled to announce the resounding success of its recent webinar on Mindful Parenting, featuring renowned Child Psychologist, Speaker and Co-Founder of Children First – Dr. Shelja Sen. The live webinar, conducted today was led by Mrs. Manisha Malhotra, Chief Director Academics and Ms. Sudha Rajmohan, Academic Vice President from Orchids The International School. Webinar witnessed the participation of thousands of parents from around India, who gained valuable insights and techniques to enhance their parenting skills. The webinar was viewed by many on YouTube link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co8oFMBqrJk&feature=youtu.be

The webinar, titled “Mindful Parenting” marked the first installment in a series of monthly webinars that will be organized by the school on parenting aspects. With a focus on providing valuable resources and guidance to parents, this series aims to address various aspects of parenting and promote positive child development.

Dr. Sen, a popular therapist, author, speaker and expert in the field of child psychology, led the webinar with her profound knowledge and expertise. Drawing upon her extensive experience, she shared practical strategies and tools for parents on Ethics of Parenting, five Cs of parenting, and building resilience in children. Her engaging and interactive session resonated with parents, empowering them to foster healthy parent-child relationships and create nurturing environments at home as well as in schools.

“At Orchids, we believe that every child excels at something, we need to nurture that excellence so that they grow up to be a confident citizen of the World”. said Mrs. Manisha Malhotra, Chief Director Academics.

The next session of the webinar series will take place in August, featuring another esteemed expert who will delve into a different aspect of parenting. Orchids International School invites all parents, educators, and interested individuals to join these insightful sessions and gain knowledge on fostering healthy parent-child relationships.

Orchids The International School is one of the leading international K12 school chains in India and started its journey in 2002 with its first branch in Hyderabad. In less than two decades, it has grown into 90 branches spread over 25 major cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Nasik, Indore, and Aurangabad. Modern physical infrastructure, personalized attention, and a carefully curated curriculum provide uniformity in all OIS schools. OIS follows the CBSE and ICSE curriculum infused with international teaching methodologies to provide a strong emphasis on personality development along with academic excellence. Currently, it has over 750000+ students and 7000+ teaching and non-teaching staff.

Orchids’ core anthem is “Shaping minds, Touching lives.”

