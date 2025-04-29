OREO gets its most epic dunk ever - in the Milky Way

PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 29: OREO, cherished worldwide for its special bond with milk as epitomized by the "OREO dunk", has reimagined this classic ritual. To introduce its limited-edition Space Dunk cookies in Southeast Asia, OREO took a cosmic leap, dunking not into a glass of milk but into the vast Milky Way. Presenting the extraordinary OREO Milky Way Dunk!

"Oreo and milk's bond is timeless. Launching Oreo Space Dunk cookies, we added a playful twist, taking Oreo's dunk to new heights...literally!" said Jonathan McCarthy Mondelez Vice President Marketing, SEA.

Leo Indonesia teamed up with Sent Into Space company to create a custom launch craft, sending OREO cookies into the stratosphere. The craft featured a hydraulic system to eject the cookie in a specific angle, giving a visual impression of Oreo getting dunked in the Milky Way. A multi-camera setup recorded the entire process, from take-off to ejection.

"Leo Indonesia's idea for launching Space Dunk cookies was both challenging and funny at same time. Despite having launched numerous things into space, sending a small cookie in a specific direction demanded substantial engineering and testing. It was also vital to ensure our custom space craft returned safely to earth with no environmental impact. We're thrilled with the mission's success!" says Chris Rose, PhD. Head of Projects & Business Development at Sent Into Space.

Oreo puts a clever spin on space flights by being the first brand to give the impression of being dunked into the Milky Way. This twist, swapping dunking in milk for dunking the Milky Way, is designed to resonate with consumers and maintain Oreo's authentic, relatable personality across markets.

"At OREO, we believe that a spark of childlike curiosity can bring families closer together. And what's more curious (and fun!) than reinventing the iconic ritual of Dunking in milk - to dunking an Oreo into the Milky Way? This is one more playful step in our journey to connect the world through playfulness," said Lucas Levy, Mondelez SEA Regional Marketing Director.

OREO's epic dunk launched in Cukul, Indonesia, an ideal spot for viewing the Milky Way, hosting media and influencers from ten Asian markets. A film captured OREO's voyage from its Cikarang factory in Indonesia to space, using a custom launch craft by Sent to Space. The video humorously depicts a visual impression of OREO's attempt to "dunk" in the Milky Way, introducing the new Space Dunk cookies.

"When we wondered how OREO could launch space-themed cookies, the answer came straight from the galaxy. Whether there's milk in the Milky Way, we can't say, but we do know this is the most epic OREO dunk ever," says Ravi Shanker, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Indonesia and Publicis Groupe Indonesia.

OREO's Space Dunk campaign explores space across ten Asian markets with five unique embossments: rocket, helmet, star, telescope, and shooting star - all are inspired by the taste of space. The campaign captures children's curiosity and parents' imagination. At www.OREOspacedunk.com, a custom game developed by Leo Indonesia, lets consumers dunk OREOs in the Milky Way virtually on their mobile to earn points and win exciting prizes.

Watch OREO's epic interstellar launch film here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-CMGg8LW-U

Press Contacts:

Barbara Messer: barbara.messer@publicisgroupe.com

About Leo Indonesia

Leo Indonesia is a creative solutions agency and part of the newly minted, Leo. Uniting two of the world's most renowned networks of Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide, Leo is a global creative powerhouse and a dominant constellation of over 15,000 creative professionals across 90 countries under a single brand. As part of Publicis Groupe, Leo operates under the "Power of One" philosophy, combining human-centric creativity with advanced data and technology capabilities to deliver transformative and integrated creative solutions for today's complex business challenges.

https://leoburnett.com/

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor