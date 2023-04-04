Organic brands take centre stage at market of India's Native India Festival

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (/India PR Distribution): Native India Festival, an Initiative by Market of India - SPR CITY witnessed huge crowds this Saturday and Sunday. Over 20,000 people attended the two-day festival and the 150 stalls selling ethnic and orgc items saw brisk business. The festival was a platform for craftsmen and women from various states of India to showcase orgc food, lifestyle goods, and their unique crafts under the banner, 'Go Native, Go Orgc, Go Natural'.

Highlights of the festival included expert talks by Padmashri Munusamy, Nagarathina Naidu, and Ku Sivaraman; Workshops on Hypnotism, Verma therapy, Nadi Payirchi, Rhythmic Yoga, Pottery by experts; Live Performance by Internationally acclaimed artist Vikram Hazra.

The festival was an attempt to present the best of Indian ethos and culture thereby connecting people to their roots. The fest supported communities from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, AP, Telangana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. The Native India Festival 2023 had over 150 stalls, including 30 food Stalls, and offered shopping items, unique crafts, workshops, expert talks, and entertainment.

SPR India is the developer behind SPR City - Chennai's Largest Integrated Township which is well within the city at just 2 KM from Kilpauk. SPR City is being built with the concept of WORK- LIVE-LEARN-PLAY & COMMUNE. It will have the tallest Residential Tower in Chennai, Bespoke Origine Bungalows, The Shri Ram Universal school, India's largest wholesale market with 5000+ shops and offices - Market of India, which is built to overcome the current trading challenges witnessed in unorgzed traditional Indian markets, the wholesale centre provides a cohesive marketplace for business, and is expected to rival the biggest trade centres in China. Providing world-class infrastructure, logistics, supply, and trade ecosystem, Market of India is expected to transform India into a trade destination and will provide enable traders in India and South Asia to expand their business. It will also have SPR City Mall and 65+ World Class amenities.

https://www.sprmarketofindia.com/

This story has been provided by India PR Distribution. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/India PR Distribution)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor