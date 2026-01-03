Organic Yellow Expands India's Honey Consumption with Flavored Honey Sticks and Nutrition-Focused Initiatives

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 3: Organic Yellow International Pvt. Ltd., an emerging Indian Honey and FMCG brand, is strengthening its presence in the natural sweeteners segment through its range of pure honey jars and flavored honey sticks. Founded by Fahad Usman and IIT Roorkee alumni Pramudit Somvanshi and Parag Jain, the company is focused on combining product innovation with nutrition-led and socially responsible initiatives.

The company's core offerings include pure honey filtered with minimal intervention to retain its natural characteristics. Alongside traditional honey jars, Organic Yellow has introduced honey sticks designed for convenience, hygiene, and portion control. Each stick comes in an 8g serving, catering to consumers seeking easy-to-use formats for daily consumption at home, work, or while travelling.

Organic Yellow has also differentiated itself through its portfolio of eight flavours in honey, developed to meet evolving consumer preferences while maintaining quality standards. The range includes jamun honey, litchi honey, vanilla honey, lemon honey, ginger honey, tulsi honey, multiflora honey, and blueberry honey. These flavored honey sticks are positioned as a natural alternative to refined sugar-based sweeteners and snacks.

According to the founders, the objective behind introducing honey sticks was to modernise honey consumption in India. "Honey has traditionally been consumed in limited formats," the founders said in a statement. "With honey sticks, we aim to make pure honey more accessible, measurable, and suitable for modern lifestyles."

Organic Yellow International Pvt. Ltd. has seen growing traction across e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce channels, reflecting a broader consumer shift toward clean-label and functional food products. Industry observers note that portion-controlled formats such as honey sticks are gaining popularity due to their luxury packaging, convenience, reduced wastage, and consistent consumption experience.

In addition to its commercial product line, Organic Yellow has launched Madhu Shakti Abhiyaan, a nutrition-focused pilot initiative aimed at supporting women fighting anemia. The pilot project has been initiated in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, marking the beginning of the program at the district level.

As part of Madhu Shakti Abhiyaan, Organic Yellow is distributing specially formulated honey sticks that combine Honey + Shatavari + Ashoka bark extract in a single stick. The formulation has been designed in alignment with traditional Indian nutritional practices and is being provided in a convenient stick format to ensure ease of use and regular consumption.

The pilot project in Uttar Pradesh has been started under the guidance of Mr. Manish Bansal (IAS), Mr.Sumit Rajesh Mahajan (IAS), and Mr.Vinod Meena (IAS). The initiative focuses on awareness, accessibility, and consistent nutrition support, particularly in communities where nutritional deficiencies remain a concern.

Anaemia continues to be a significant public health challenge in India, especially among women. Through Madhu Shakti Abhiyaan, Organic Yellow aims to contribute at the grassroots level by offering a simple, hygienic, and easy-to-consume nutrition format. The company has stated that early feedback from the pilot phase has been encouraging and will inform the next phase of expansion.

Founded by Fahad Usman and IIT Roorkee alumni Pramudit Somvanshi and Parag Jain, Organic Yellow represents a growing trend of engineering and entrepreneurial professionals entering the food and wellness sector with an emphasis on innovation, transparency, and long-term impact. The founders have highlighted responsible sourcing, quality control, and consumer trust as central pillars of the brand.

From a market perspective, honey consumption in India is evolving beyond traditional household use. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural alternatives to refined sugar, along with products that offer convenience and variety. Organic Yellow's multiflora honey and single-flower variants, such as jamun honey and litchi honey, cater to consumers focused on authenticity, while infused variants like ginger honey, tulsi honey, lemon honey, vanilla honey, and blueberry honey align with changing taste preferences.

Looking ahead, Organic Yellow International Pvt. Ltd. plans to expand its distribution network, strengthen its digital presence, and explore further wellness-oriented innovations. The company is also evaluating opportunities to scale Madhu Shakti Abhiyaan beyond the pilot phase in Uttar Pradesh.

With its focus on pure honey, innovative honey sticks, controlled 8g serving formats, and purpose-driven initiatives like Madhu Shakti Abhiyaan, Organic Yellow continues to position itself at the intersection of nutrition, convenience, and responsible entrepreneurship in India's growing natural foods ecosystem.

