ORGATEC India 2025 to redefine the Future of Workspaces in a New Era of Design and Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: The global benchmark in workplace innovation, ORGATEC, is making its grand India debut with ORGATEC India 2025, bringing the world's most influential platform for office design and workspace solutions to one of the fastest-growing office markets. As India's commercial real estate sector accelerates toward an estimated USD 150 billion valuation by 2030, the demand for flexible, tech-enabled, and sustainable work environments has never been higher.

Organized by Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd., the inaugural Indian edition of the renowned ORGATEC Cologne will be held from November 4–6, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The show marks a significant milestone in India's workplace evolution, serving as a gateway for global brands, architects, designers, workspace planners, and corporate leaders to co-create the future of work through design excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

“India's workspace ecosystem is evolving faster than ever, driven by rapid corporate growth, hybrid work cultures, and a rising focus on well-being and sustainability. Flexible and managed office solutions accounted for 12.4 million square feet of leasing in 2024, a 57.5% year-over-year surge that reflects the shift toward agile, high-performance environments. ORGATEC India 2025 will play a defining role in this journey by bringing global expertise and Indian innovation together to shape the next era of work,” said Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd.

ORGATEC India 2025 will feature over 100 leading domestic and international brands from more than 15 countries, showcasing cutting-edge solutions in workspace design, furniture, lighting, acoustics, flooring, technology, and facility management. Key exhibitors include Haworth India, KOKUYO, HumanScale, Nilkamal, Godrej Interio, Spacewood Office Solutions, AFC Systems, Swash Products (OfficeBanao.com), Talin Modular Office Furniture Systems, Ozone Overseas, Wipro Enterprises Private Limited, Digilock among other pioneers shaping India's modern office environment.

Mr. Nagarjun Nagendra Prasad, Area Sales Manager, Framery said, “The Indian workspace market is entering a dynamic new phase, shifting from traditional setups to flexible, human-centric environments that enhance wellbeing, collaboration, and acoustic comfort. At Framery, we are leading this transformation with our range of Smart Pods including Framery Six, Framery Four, Framery One, and Framery One Compact, along with our integrated Smart Office Solutions suite featuring Framery Connect, Framery Room Display, Framery Space Overview, and the Framery App. Our latest smart pods are 23% lighter, achieving a 19% reduction in carbon footprint toward our goal of cutting product emissions by 50% by 2028. Recognized by EcoVadis among the top 8% of sustainable companies, we look forward to showcasing 15 years of innovation at ORGATEC India 2025 and how smart design is shaping future workplaces.”

Koji Higashiguchi, India Investment Manager, Kokuyo Co.,Ltd. said, “India stands at the forefront of a workplace revolution where offices evolve into purposeful ecosystems that nurture wellbeing, creativity, and shared values. The future is not defined by furniture alone, but by environments that inspire people to grow, connect, and contribute to society. At ORGATEC India 2025, KOKUYO will present human-centric and mobility-driven solutions shaped by Japanese design excellence and our Sustainability Transformation Workplace vision. We are committed to empowering organisations in India to create inspiring spaces that spark innovation and drive meaningful, sustainable progress.”

Alastair Stubbs, Country Director India, Humanscale, said “India's workspace design is undergoing a major shift toward ergonomics, with collaborative zones now accounting for more than 50% of office floor plans due to hybrid work and a strong focus on employee well-being. At ORGATEC India 2025, Humanscale will present Ergonomics Everywhere, featuring award-winning seating, sit and stand desks, monitor arms and accessories including the Freedom Headrest, Path and Liberty chairs, the eFloat Quattro desk, and the new pure white Monitor Arm range launching globally in December 2025. As we expand across India's business hubs, our mission is to make ergonomics accessible, sustainable and central to the modern workplace.

Mr. Ramchandra Jha, Sales Head, Talin, stated, “India's workspace culture is rapidly evolving, blending collaboration, flexibility, and individual focus. With growing attention on health, productivity, and design-led comfort, offices are transforming into spaces that inspire both creativity and well-being. At ORGATEC India 2025, we will unveil our latest range of premium office solutions, including height-adjustable tables, smart lockers, phone booths, meeting pods, and executive meeting setups, all crafted with advanced materials and technology. Guided by our long-standing partnerships with global corporations, we continue to champion ergonomics, sustainability, and responsible manufacturing. ORGATEC India serves as a powerful platform to exchange ideas and shape the next chapter of workplace innovation.”

Mr. Andrea Miotto, Sales Manager, India, Donati said, “At Donati, we take pride in collaborating with leading office furniture manufacturers and supporting designers in developing innovative, ergonomic, and sustainable products. Our Italian-engineered mechanisms and components are designed to ensure comfort, flexibility, and long-lasting performance. With a strong focus on sustainability and smart functionality, we continue to inspire new ways of working that balance design excellence with user well-being. ORGATEC India 2025 represents an ideal platform to showcase our expertise and strengthen our partnerships within the workspace industry.”

Geert Van Dijk, Vice President – EMEA & APAC, Digilock Europe BV, said, “India's office furniture market is on a strong growth path, projected to reach nearly USD 13 billion by 2033 with an annual growth rate of 8 to 10 percent. As workplaces shift toward hybrid models and wellness-focused design, the demand for intelligent, flexible, and sustainable solutions continues to rise. At ORGATEC India 2025, Digilock will present its latest portfolio of electronic locking systems, including Versa, Aspire , Curve, and Pivot, combining elegant design with advanced keypad, RFID, and mobile-access technology. Our solutions enable seamless, contactless locker management that enhances efficiency and user comfort. Sustainability remains integral to our approach, reflected in our eco-friendly sugarcane-based packaging and CO₂ offset initiatives with Trees for All, reinforcing our commitment to a smarter and more sustainable workspace future.”

Mr. Satyendra Singh, Regional Sales Manager, Rare, said, “Workplaces in India are entering a creative new era where design, comfort, and sustainability define functionality. Offices are no longer just work zones but curated experiences that express identity and nurture well-being. At ORGATEC India 2025, PARÉ will introduce wall and ceiling panel systems that reimagine spatial aesthetics through innovative finishes such as wood, marble, metallic, fabric, and pastel, along with advanced dual-tone and acoustic technologies that elevate sound and style. Every PARÉ product is crafted for long life with lead-free, VOC-free, and recyclable materials that support healthier, smarter environments. By simplifying installation and maintenance while enhancing visual harmony, our solutions transform interiors into timeless, sustainable spaces. This platform allows us to collaborate with designers and creators shaping tomorrow's intelligent workplaces.”

The event is supported by influential industry bodies such as the Architects, Engineers & Surveyors' Association (AESA), Africa Facilities Management Association, Corporate Gifts Association of India (CGAI), Council for Realty Infrastructure & Services Promotion (CRISP), Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), Integrated Building Automation Community (INBA), Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT), and NASSCOM. These partnerships reinforce ORGATEC India's position as the definitive platform for innovation and collaboration within India's rapidly evolving workspace and design ecosystem.

India's office space absorption in 2024 exceeded 70 million sq ft, a 25% year-on-year rise. With multinationals expanding and startups scaling, demand for ergonomic, sustainable, and smart workplaces is at an all-time high. At the centre of this evolution, ORGATEC India 2025 serves as a curated nexus of innovation, sustainability, and design thinking. It is the strategic meeting ground for global manufacturers and Indian decision-makers to source and benchmark next-generation workspace solutions.

The flagship Workplace Dialogues program will anchor the agenda, connecting leaders from real estate, IT, design, and facilities for high-level forums. Across the show floor, knowledge sessions, panel discussions, and keynote addresses will explore themes spanning workspace design, sustainability, technology, and hybrid work models. Visitors will also experience live product demonstrations, interactive zones, and hands-on workshops hosted by exhibitors and partners.

ORGATEC India 2025 will cover curated segments, including office furniture and ergonomics, smart office and automation, facility management, interior fixtures (lighting and acoustics), flooring, coworking and office real estate, IT and communications, and office supplies and services. The ORGATEC India Conference will further explore AI-driven workspace planning, ESG-aligned design, neurodesign, and biophilic strategies that enhance well-being and performance.

Event highlights include a Global Exhibitor Showcase, a Design District celebrating India's leading architects and interior designers, and an Innovation & Start-Up Pavilion spotlighting emerging ventures in furniture, lighting, and digital integration. A B2B Matchmaking and Hosted Buyer Program will facilitate focused business meetings between suppliers and corporate decision-makers, driving meaningful engagements and measurable outcomes.

