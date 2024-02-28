Orient Electric Illuminates Sudarshan Setu, India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 28: Orient Electric Limited (BSE: 541301, NSE: ORIENTELEC), part of the diversified USD 2.9 billion CK Birla Group, has illuminated India's longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu, in Gujarat's Dwarka with a combination of its programmable facade lighting and other decorative lights. The company has installed a total of 200 decorative poles, each measuring 8.7 meters in height, along the bridge. This landmark project, recently inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, connects Okha and Beyt Dwarka island. Spanning 2.32 km over the majestic Arabian Sea, Sudarshan Setu stands as an engineering marvel, with Orient Electric's lighting solutions accentuating its architectural aesthetics.

Deepak Khetrapal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Orient Electric Limited said, "We are proud to have contributed to this prestigious project, enhancing its aesthetic appeal with our facade lighting. As a leading player in Facade lighting, we are closely working with Government bodies across the country to illuminate iconic buildings and sites, bringing them to life with intriguing lighting effects. We have successfully developed design competencies for such projects which require great technical expertise, aesthetic design sensibility, and superior project execution capabilities."

Orient Electric has used DMX control-based LED architectural floodlighting which allows for dynamic and precise lighting control, greatly enhancing structural elements like pylons and cables. The company's approach to decorative casted poles goes beyond functionality, seamlessly integrating with the bridge's architectural elements. The custom brackets are inspired by Lord Krishna's theme elements such as the Flute, Sudarshan Chakra, and Mayur Pankh. The flute design reduces torsional force, the Sudarshan Chakra acts as a truss structure, and the Mayur Pankh, featuring gaps, helps reduce wind pressure on the pole. The Circlet decorative Post Top light, symbolizing the religious bond between Dwarika and pilgrims, features a specialized road distribution lens ensuring uniform, glare-free illumination for pedestrians and drivers.

Sudarshan Setu heralds a significant development for devotees wishing to visit the renowned Dwarkadhish Temple of Lord Krishna in Beyt Dwarka. Previously accessible only during the daytime via boat, the bridge now ensures uninterrupted access to the temple at all hours, offering pilgrims greater convenience and flexibility in their religious journeys.

In addition to Sudarshan Setu, Orient Electric has illuminated several landmark buildings and sites across India with its facade lighting. The company refers to these beautifully lit structures as 'Lightstallations'. Orient Electric offers a wide range of Facade lighting solutions including LED Linear profiles, Spotlights, Projectors, Uplighters, Underwater lights, Controllers, and other accessories.

Orient Electric Limited is part of USD 2.9 billion diversified CK Birla Group, with strong manufacturing capabilities and presence in over 30 countries. It is a trusted brand for consumer electrical products in India, offering a diverse portfolio of fans, lighting, home appliances and switchgears. In the domestic market, it has penetration up to the small towns with a well-organised distribution network reaching 1,25,000 retail outlets and a strong service network covering more than 450 cities. Orient Electric has established itself in the market as one-stop solution provider of lifestyle electrical solutions.

For more information, visit www.orientelectric.com.

The CK Birla Group, with a revenue of USD 2.9 billion, is an Indian multinational conglomerate. With over 35,000 employees, the group operates 49 manufacturing facilities across India and internationally, with a presence in diverse sectors, including technology, automotive, home and building and healthcare. The companies share a common ambition of serving customers, partners and communities to create long term value through trust-based relationships and philanthropy. The Trusts and Foundations established by the family over the last seven decades actively support social development and healthcare advancements, through the promotion of science, technology, education, art and culture. The CK Birla Group companies include Birlasoft Limited, GMMCO Limited, HIL Limited, National Engineering Industries Limited (manufacturer of NBC Bearings), Orient Cement Limited, Orient Electric Limited, Orient Paper & Industries Limited, AVTEC Limited, and CK Birla Healthcare Private Limited which operates CK Birla Hospitals and Birla Fertility & IVF Centres.

For more information, visit www.ckbirlagroup.com.

