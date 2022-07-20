Orient flights Aviation Academy inducts additional Flight to its Fleet

– Increases fleet size to 10 aircrafts. 6 Cessna 172, 2 Cessna 152 and 2 Multi Engine Aircraft

Mysore (India), July 20: In continuation of providing high standards in flight training, OFAA has inducted “TECNAM 2006T” Multi Engine aircraft into its fleet, taking the fleet size to 10 aircrafts. 6 Cessna 172, 2 Cessna 152 and 2 Multi Engine Aircraft –a Piper Seneca PA 34 and a Tecnam P2006T.

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, Orient Flights Pvt Ltd said, “The induction of the TECNAM 2006T is our reiteration of our commitment to training student pilots with the latest advancements in technology and fundamental sense of safety in each individual. Orient Flights set up in 1994, with the aim of overcoming the acute shortage of flight personnel and human resources in the Aviation Industry has an Accident-free record for the last 28 years.

OFAA is approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India and is located in Mysuru.

Orient Flights has trained more than 500 pilots under highly qualified instructors, including those formally sponsored by the state Governments of Jharkhand and Karnataka over the last 25 years. OFAA has also trained the pilots of Air Sahara for the Multi Engine endorsement and is currently training the employees of Honeywell Industry and Indigo (Conversions) to get their Pilots License which will equip them with operational Knowledge.

Orient Flights in the recent past had signed an MOU, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu – Mr. M.K. Stalin, to establish a new flight training organisation (FTO) in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. The function was held at CODISSIA Complex, Coimbatore on 23rd November 21.

The FTO in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Government plans to set up a world class Aviation Academy which will provide training to Pilots, Cabin Crew, Ground Staff, Engineers etc. with a vision to make it a “Worldwide Partner of Choice” in civil aviation, by revolutionizing their customers training and critical operations with digitally immersive solutions to enhance safety of aircraft operations, efficiency, and readiness. Orient Flights is an IATA Authorised Training Center and imparts IATA Certified training, in Cabin Crew, Cargo, Customer Service and GDS Fares and Ticketing at Chennai and Mysuru.

With the introduction of a State-of-the-Art flying school in Tamil Nadu by Orient Flights, with the support of the Government, not only will this address the requirement of a FTO in Tamil Nadu, but also provide affordable opportunities to the children of the state thus contributing to the overall development of the industry, Job opportunities for the people, and the holistic development of the state.

Orient Flights Aviation Academy (OFAA) is a pilot training establishment of Orient Flights Private Limited. The company shares its roots with the Hindustan Group of Institutions, a pioneering educational group at Chennai, offering a wide range of courses in Aviation, Engineering, Management and Applied Science. Our Founder, the Late Dr. K. C. G. Verghese, a visionary who built the Hindustan Group of Institutions, was keen on the developments in the aviation sector. He was the pioneer who started the ‘Air Taxi’ services with operations between cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Kochi etc.in the early 1990’s.

