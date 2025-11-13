Orient Green Power Reports Highest Ever H1 Net Profit 0f ~INR 110 Crore in FY26

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13: Orient Green Power Company Limited (NSE - GREENPOWER | BSE - 533263 | INE999K01014),One of India's foremost independent renewable power producers, focused on wind farm operations, has reported its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 135.45 Cr, YoY growth of 9.76%

* EBITDA of ₹ 104.31 Cr, YoY growth of 1.94%

* Net Profit of ₹ 80.94 Cr, YoY growth of 21.79%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 60%, YoY growth of 590 BPS

H1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 228.62 Cr, YoY growth of 19.92%

* EBITDA of ₹ 170.23 Cr, YoY growth of 15.53%

* Net Profit of ₹ 109.56 Cr, YoY growth of 37.79%

* Net Profit (%) of 48%, YoY growth of 622 BPS

Business Highlights:

* Achieved highest ever half-yearly consolidated PAT exceeding hundred crores.

* Increase in y-o-y half-yearly turnover, EBITDA and PBT by ~ 20%, ~ 16% and ~60% respectively.

* Refund of Rs. 16 Crores excess interest charged in earlier years/periods received during the quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, said: "The generation during the quarter has been consistent and continued the momentum gained during the previous quarter and enabled us to post a ~20% y-o-y increase in operating revenues during the half year. EBITDA for the half year recorded a y-o-y growth of around 16%. Finance costs reduced by over 20% due to reduction in interest rate contributed by prompt repayment of principal and improved ratings. Exceptional incomes from refund of excess interest by lenders of about ₹16 crore during the quarter further boosted profitability for the half year. Our 7MW solar power plant is expected to be commissioned by December 2025. The balance planned capacity addition is expected to be completed by June 2026. With the component upgradation completed so far coupled with proposed solar power plant underway we expect to deliver improved returns."

