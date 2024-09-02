Orientation Day at SAMUH- A Memorable Start to the Academic Year

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 2: SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, officially started the new academic year with an Orientation Day on August 23, 2024. The event was filled with excitement and anticipation, as university leaders and a special guest speaker welcomed the new batch of students.

Inspiring Keynote Address by the Chief Guest, Sanjay Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel Corporation of India

Sanjay Kumar shared a heartfelt and inspiring message with the students. He spoke openly about the difficulties he encountered early in his career due to limited exposure and opportunities. Despite these hurdles, his determination and adaptability helped him achieve great success.

Kumar stressed the value of flexibility and consistency in this rapidly changing world. He encouraged students to make the most of the vast resources and opportunities available at SRMUH. He highlighted how this platform can be a boon for their personal and professional growth.

His speech was more than just practical advice; it was a call to action. Kumar's words reminded students that with the right mindset and hard work, they can overcome challenges and reach their goals. He expressed his optimism that, with the support of institutions like SRMUH, India is on a path to becoming a developed nation in the next 2-3 decades. His message was both motivating and forward-looking, urging students to realize their potential and contribute to the country's progress.

Why Students Choose SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat?

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, is known for its high academic standards and modern facilities. The university offers a wide range of programs to suit various career goals.

* NAAC A+ Accredited Programs: The university's programs are NAAC A+ accredited, ensuring quality education.

* Industry-Aligned Curriculum: The curriculum matches current industry trends, giving students practical skills for the job market.

* Expert Faculty and Modern Facilities: Experienced faculty and state-of-the-art facilities enhance the learning experience.

* Strong Industry Partnerships: Collaborations with leading industries offer valuable opportunities for internships and placements.

* Comprehensive Student Support: The university provides academic advising and mental health resources to support student well-being.

* 70+ Career Programs: Students can choose from over 70 programs to pursue their career goals.

* Merit-Based Scholarships: Scholarships are available to deserving students, making education more affordable.

* 100% Placement Assistance: The dedicated placement cell ensures students have access to job opportunities after graduation.

A Promising Start to the Academic Year

The Orientation Day at SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, set a positive tone for the new academic year. The presence of key figures like Chancellor Dr Ravi Pachamuthu and chief guest Sanjay Kumar provided students with valuable insights and motivation. With its commitment to academic brilliance, student support, and career development, SRM University Sonepat remains a top choice for students seeking a well-rounded educational experience.

