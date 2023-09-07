Orika Spices Unveils a New Era of Culinary Excellence with the Launch of its Premium Whole Spices Range

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Orika Spices, a leading player in the culinary spice industry, has announced the launch of a new range of whole spices. With its premium sourcing practices and responsible procurement, Orika Spices aims to redefine quality and excellence in culinary artistry with this latest collection.

The Orika Spices whole-spices collection encompasses a captivating array of flavours, meticulously sourced from the finest origins and graded to the highest standards. The line-up includes Ratlam bold methi dana, Neemuchajwain, Nagauri bold cumin, Malabar black pepper, Double parrot coriander, Lal pari cloves, 70’s inspired Sabut garam masala, Idukki bold green cardamom, and Siliguri big cardamom.

In a testament to their unwavering commitment to top-tier quality, Orika Spices has meticulously sourced each spice in their new whole spices collection to meet the highest-grade criteria. Renowned for its premium quality, Orika Spices continues its legacy with this latest offering. Notably, the cardamom featured in this collection is meticulously sourced from the prestigious Idukki region, boasting an impressive 8mm size. Similarly, aspecific double parrot grade of coriander is sourced from the Kota region. These sourcing practices underscore Orika's dedication to delivering the best to its customers.

Orika Spices employs a meticulous packaging process conducted within a rigorously controlled environment to safeguard the integrity and freshness of these exceptional spices. Each spice is expertly sealed within ziplock bags or airtight containers, ensuring its essence remains perfectly preserved until it enters the discerning customer's kitchen. This commitment to quality at every step of its spice business is emblematic of Orika Spices' unwavering dedication to delivering excellence.

Commenting on the launch of the whole spices business, Paras Budhiraja, Co-founder of Orika Spices, said, “We take immense pride in sourcing our spices responsibly, working closely with local farmers through our agro teams. We focus heavily on training the farmers on respective crops, good agriculture practices and sustainable farming practices that help the farmers with better yields, improved incomes as well as better quality produce. We want to de-commoditize this category and promote best-of-grade spices from best origins to a bigger market in India and beyond. We have set ambitious revenue targets and are confident that our premium whole spices will significantly contribute to our growth.”

The foray into the whole spices market is a testament to Orika Spices' commitment to quality and a strategic move to tap into a segment with immense growth potential. With the introduction of their premium whole spices range, Orika Spices invites food lovers to elevate their culinary creations to new heights, making every dish a memorable masterpiece.

