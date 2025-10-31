Orkla India IPO Day 3: 1667 Crore IPO Subscribed 21.08 Times on Last Day; Check GMP

Today's initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla was subscribed 7 times so far on the last day of bidding on Friday, October 31, showing huge investment interest from the investors. The total subscription of the Orkla India IPO was 21.8 times at 2.35 pm. The employee section was booked 9.6 times, while the retail investors subscribed to the issue almost 4 times. The non-institutional investors subscribed 23.16 times, and qualified institutional buyers subscribed by 23% so far.

Orkla India launched this IPO to raise Rs 1,667 crore entirely through an offer for sale (OFS), with promoter Orkla Asia Pacific and other existing shareholders selling 22.8 million shares. This means none of the IPO proceeds will go directly to the company.

Orkla India raised Rs 499.6 crore from anchor investors. This anchor book saw participation from 30 leading institutional investors, including Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Nomura Funds, Tata Investment Corporation, LIC MF, and Societe Generale.

Orkla India IPO Details

Orkla India IPO open for subscription on October 29, 2025 and will close on October 31, 2025. The share price range is between Rs 695 - Rs 730 with a lot size of 20, with a minimum investment of Rs 13,900. The tentative allotment date of shares is November 3, 2025, while the tentative listing date is November 6, 2025.

Orkla India IPO GMP

According to InvestorGain, Orkla India's unlisted shares are trading at a premium of 10.68% over the IPO price, indicating a good listing at Rs 808 per share on Friday at around 2.35 pm.