Orkla India IPO: GMP of Norway-Based Firm Trading at 12% Premium; Check Price Band and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla Indi will be open for subscription on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 with a price band of Rs 695-Rs 730. The investor of the Orkla India IPO will be allotted a lot size of 20 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 13,900.

The Rs 1,667.54 IPO is set to close on October 31, 2025, and the tentative allotment date is on November 3, 2025 and unsuccessful investors will receive their amount in their demat account between November 4 and 5. The tentative listing date of Orkla India shares is likely on November 6, 2025, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Orkla IPO GMP

The unofficial price of the Orkla IPO is trading at Rs 160 in the grey market premium (GMP) on Monday at 1.30 PM (IST). The share of Orkla India is projected to be listed at a 12.91% premium on the listing date. Therefore, the stock can be expected to open at around Rs 890 on listing. (Note: GMP is not an official listing price of a share.)

It is a pure offer for sale of 2.28 crore equity shares, totalling Rs 1,667.54 crore. No fresh capital is being raised, meaning the proceeds will go entirely to the selling shareholders, mainly the promoter entities — Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holdings AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Orkla India is a major player in the Indian packaged food market. The company owns several popular brands, including MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments, and Rasoi Magic. The company has a strong presence in South India and is now working on a strategy to expand across the country.