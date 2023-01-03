ORO partners with Prestige Lakeside Habitat

With over 3500 apartments and villas, Prestige Lakeside Habitat Apartments (PLH) - one of the largest gated apartment communities in Bangalore has signed an MOU with ORO Proptech to offer apartment owners, who plan to rent their flats, a professional end-to-end property management service enabled by ORO.

ORO is a subscription-led tech-enabled property management startup that supports property owners with managing their rental and resale flats. ORO's partnership with Prestige Lakeside Habitat provides property owners seamless access to responsible and professional rental home management.

This partnership helps all rental and investment property owners at Prestige Lakeside Habitat maximize rental returns without going through the pains of landlording. Which simply means, ORO takes care of everything; right from looking for a tenant, background check, to paperwork, rent collection, to painting and fixes after the tenant vacates. ORO frees property owners from an otherwise painful process of managing properties remotely, even from abroad.

ORO finds tenants with the best rents by extensively marketing or collaborating with local brokers or agents and keeps the property owner updated on every aspect of the flat as well as the community. ORO PropTech aims to give property owners a better, easier, and hassle-free service - all of which are driven digitally.

Collaboration with RWA

ORO PropTech approached the Resident Welfare Association at Prestige Lakeside Habitat as a property management solution provider to offer help with managing rented flats. The RWA, who do not have the direct responsibility of managing rental or sale of the flats, found it in their best interest to suggest and have a professional end-to-end property manager to deal with these flats. Managers at ORO PropTech would also serve as representatives of the flat owner who generally reside either in a different city or different country, saving the RWA from formal proxies or any hassles with complaint resolutions.

Role of RWA

The RWA at Prestige Lakeside Habitat has a certain set of responsibilities to ensure the smooth long-term functioning of this partnership. The RWA would be authorising ORO as a preferred house manager for all rental flats at Prestige Lakeside Habitat and would actively inform all owners in RWA forums about the partnership with ORO. The RWA will also recommend ORO Proptech to property owners so they may onboard their rental properties with the company.

ORO, is a technology-based, data-driven property management provider based out of Bangalore. Founded by Vikram Kandula, a passionate real estate professional and an IIT Delhi Alumnus, ORO aims to organise the rental and resale real estate market in India. In Vikram's words, "property management doesn't start or end with finding a tenant. We understood the need of the market and wanted to develop a solution that puts the property owners' minds at ease. Current portals only provide a listing service and leads. We take care of everything when we take over property management of a house, even the smallest service. This partnership with Prestige Lakeside Habitat is a great beginning for us as well as the property owners of Lakeside Habitat. They can experience our service at a minimal cost while we put our capability of handling scale to test. We have also entered into an MOU with Assetz East Point Apartments, quite recently."

Prestige Lakeside Habitat, situated in Whitefield-Sarjapur Road, is a gated luxury enclave built by the Prestige Group, a Bangalore-based property development company. Prestige Lakeside Habitat is a 102 acres' property, located on Whitefield-Sarjapur Road, housing 3426 apartments in 1, 2, 3, or 4-bedroom configurations as well as 271 luxury villas. Established like a township, this property offers 80 acres of open landscape for a healthy and delightful experience.

