Ortus International School Unveils Leadership and Legacy at its First Investiture Ceremony

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: Ortus International School proudly etched a historic milestone with its inaugural Investiture Ceremony, a celebration of leadership, responsibility, and the vibrant spirit of its students. The event symbolized the school's unwavering mission to nurture tomorrow's change makers who combine confidence with compassion, and values with vision.

The ceremony began with the solemn investiture of the student council, where young leaders donned their badges of honor and pledged to uphold integrity, discipline, and excellence. Their oath was not just a promise but a powerful reminder that leadership at Ortus is defined by action, accountability, and service.

A landmark highlight was the formal launch of the four distinguished school houses - Chola, Satavahana, Gupta, and Maurya. Rooted in India's glorious dynasties and reimagined for today's learners, each house carries a timeless legacy:

* Chola - Strength and maritime vision, inspiring ambition beyond boundaries.

* Satavahana - Cultural richness and global outlook, promoting harmony and inclusivity.

* Gupta - The golden age of knowledge, fostering curiosity, creativity, and innovation.

* Maurya - Unity and governance, encouraging empathy-driven leadership.

These houses will become the heartbeat of Ortus life, cultivating teamwork, healthy competition, and a sense of belongingensuring every child has the opportunity to shine in academics, sports, arts, and service.

Addressing the gathering, the guest Shri Ghanta Venkata Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police, Telangana Police Academy reaffirmed, "It gives me immense joy to see Ortus nurturing not just students, but confident young leaders who will shape the future."

The Investiture Ceremony was more than an eventit was a defining moment that showcased Ortus International School's vision of shaping global citizens grounded in values. With this proud beginning, Ortus stands ready to lead its students into a future filled with purpose, pride, and possibility.

