ORVA, from the House of Zed Black, Unveils Luxurious Reed Diffuser Series on International Fragrance Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21: As the world celebrates International Fragrance Day, Zed Black, a popular household brand of agarbatti, prayer essentials & fragrance industry for the last 3 decades has proudly unveiled its ORVA Reed Diffuser Series, adding to their home fragrance category. The move is a testament to their unwavering commitment to enriching lives through captivating fragrances. In the fiscal year beginning April 2024, MP based, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), the leading manufacturer, retailer and exporter of top-notch incense products is gearing up to introduce an impressive array of products, elevating its flagship brands, Zed Black and Orva, signalling a significant expansion and enhancement of its product portfolio.

With an impressive collection of 10 fragrances including global favourites like Apple Cinnamon, Cherry Blossom, Citronella, Exotic Jasmine, French Lavender, Goji Berries, Lemongrass, Midnight Rose, Oudh, and Vanilla Latte, MDPH continues to delight customers with its diverse and high-quality offerings. In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in the recognition and utilization of aromatherapy for its myriad benefits derived from essential oils. As individuals increasingly prioritize holistic wellness practices, aromatherapy has emerged as a powerful tool for promoting physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

MDPH, a leading name in the industry has set an exemplary standard by manufacturing an astounding 3.5 crore incense sticks daily, all powered by solar energy. Beyond mere profitability, the company is steadfast in its mission to promote renewable energy sources, seamlessly aligning with the government's ambitious plan for sustainable development. Mysore Deep Perfumery House is positioned as a reliable ally for effortlessly diffusing fragrances, transcending from the sacred aura of the puja room to the cosy atmosphere of the living room, and extending to personal spaces such as cars and individual use. Their commitment lies in elevating every facet of daily life through the transformative influence of scent.

Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House shared, "At MDPH, we are dedicated to creating immersive sensory experiences that resonate with our customers on a profound level. With the launch of the ORVA Reed Diffuser Series on International Fragrance Day, we reaffirm our commitment to being the go-to provider for fragrances spanning from the puja room to the living room, from car fragrances to personal use thus continually redefining the concept of luxury and indulgence in the domain of fragrance. Each product is meticulously crafted to evoke emotions, evoke memories, and elevate the ambience of any environment, making MDPH the discerning choice for those who seek soothing sensory experiences."

In this burgeoning landscape of complete wellness seeking to create a tranquil atmosphere for relaxation, Orva hopes to be a cherished ally in the pursuit of holistic well-being, offering a simple yet powerful means of incorporating the benefits of essential oils into daily life. From the comforting embrace of Apple Cinnamon to the revitalizing allure of Goji Berries and the indulgent richness of Vanilla Latte, each fragrance in the collection embodies sophistication and refinement, transforming any space into a sanctuary of tranquillity and elegance. Designed to complement modern lifestyles, the ORVA Reed Diffusers seamlessly integrate into any environment, infusing it with a sense of serenity and sophistication. Featuring a sleek and minimalist packaging that effortlessly complements modern interiors, the premium quality reeds ensure a consistent and long-lasting release of fragrance, allowing users to enjoy the captivating scents for weeks on end whether used to create a welcoming ambience in the foyer, infuse tranquillity in the bedroom, or add a touch of sophistication to the living room, the ORVA Reed Diffuser Series offers endless possibilities for personal expression and relaxation.

"MDPH has witnessed remarkable growth, with double-digit increases in net sales YOY. Expanding beyond incense sticks and puja essentials, we've diversified into food, beverages, confectionery, and hygiene segments, aiming for a turnover of Rs. 1,000 crore by fiscal 2027. Orva, catering to direct-to-consumer (D2C) and mass markets respectively, is poised to significantly contribute to our core business in the next three years, targeting both urban and rural audiences. Eyeing significant expansion in global markets, MDPH is committed to establishing a robust presence in diverse international territories and actively bolstering our presence by enhancing distribution networks, boosting product visibility, and engaging with local communities. This strategy transcends mere market penetration; it's about nurturing enduring connections with consumers by understanding and addressing their unique needs global," added Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House.

Orva, the premium essential oils and hand wash from the house of Mysore Deep Perfumery (MDPH) offers a diverse range of exotic fragrances crafted to delight the senses. With a passion for purity and authenticity, Orva sources the finest botanical ingredients from around the world to create captivating aromas that elevate everyday experiences. With its range of fragrant products from essential oils, handwashes, reed diffusers and more, Orva brings a wide plethora of products appealing to the consumers who want to give bit extra finesse and luxury to their homes.

At the core of MDPH is a dedicated team of over 4,000 employees, with women comprising of 80% of this workforce and participating in every stage of production, from crafting fragrances to packaging. MDPH with its premiere brand Zed Black processes over three crore incense sticks every day at its 9,40,000 sq. ft. manufacturing space in Madhya Pradesh, comprising of five factories.

MDPH boasts a diverse portfolio of over 1,200 products, reaching over 40 countries across six continents. Daily, 15 lakh packs of Zed Black incense sticks are sold, available through major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as the brand's online store at www.zedblack.com.

