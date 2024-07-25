Osaa by Adarsh's New Collection "Rasm" Sparkles at Ambani Wedding

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: A synonym for craft, couture and creativity, luxury design house - Osaa by Adarsh made its presence felt at the recently held Ambani wedding festivities. Known for exquisite embroideries, artistic appliques and brilliant printing techniques, ensembles from Osaa by Adarsh's latest collection, "Rasm", were seen on some of India's noted style savants, celebrities and key opinion leaders, who attended the nuptial celebrations. From Former Miss World, Manushi Chillar's, who embraced a lehenga set to acclaimed stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who looked chic in a gharara set - each ensemble was a revelation exemplifying Osaa by Adarsh's savoir-faire and embodying elegance.

Manushi Chillar dazzles in a lehenga set.

Manushi Chillar, former Miss World, looked absolutely stunning in the orange peel lehenga set from Osaa by Adarsh's couture '24 Rasm collection. Handcrafted with zardozi, French knots, and dori embroidery, the organza lehenga is paired with a blouse and dupatta, reflecting the timeless beauty and intricate craftsmanship that Osaa by Adarsh is renowned for.

Anaita Shroff Adajania - a vision in a gharara set.

Anaita Shroff Adajania, celebrated stylist and fashion editor, chose a beige champagne peplum top paired with gharara and dupatta from Osaa by Adarsh's couture '24 Rasm collection. The set is handcrafted with zardozi, French knots, aari work, and 3D floral embroidery, making it a versatile look for a wide array of occasions.

Anshula Kapoor turns heads in a jacket set.

Anshula Kapoor, known for her distinctive personal style, graced the occasion in the pine jacket set, intricately handcrafted with zardozi, French knots, and thread embroidery. The jacket is paired with a bustier, flared pants, and a belt, perfectly encapsulating the modern yet traditional aesthetic that "Rasm" aims to strive for.

Drawing inspiration from the age-old traditions and rituals steeped in symbolism, the "Rasm" collection effortlessly blends modern design elements with exquisite craftsmanship. Each ensemble is painstakingly handcrafted in rich fabrics and sublimated with intricate embroidery. The sheer timelessness of the silhouettes superimposed with contemporary design make each look a veritable closet collectible transcending seasons and trends.

In a wedding space populated with similar looking designs, Osaa by Adarsh offers a refreshing bridal and occasion wear perspective. Moreover, the design house also creates endless opportunities for diverse artisans thus rooting for sustainability and empowerment.

For more information and to view the full "Rasm" collection, please visit the brand's website Link: www.osaa.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor