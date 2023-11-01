OSG Japan Introduces Alkaline Hydrogen Water System in India in Collaboration with Purever

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 1: With a rich legacy as a global leader in Medical & Health appliances since 1970, OSG Japan has designed an innovative water purification system, recognizing the crucial role water plays in human metabolism and overall well-being. MASATOSHI MIZOBATA, CEO of OSG Japan, underscores the company's commitment to advancing individual health through superior water quality, referring to water as the cornerstone of life.

The Alkaline Hydrogen Water System is meticulously engineered to elevate water quality, facilitating easy absorption by the body. It imbues water with essential antioxidants and hydrogen, effectively neutralizing harmful free radicals within the body. This defense mechanism aids in cell repair, contributing significantly to disease prevention.

In an exclusive partnership with Purever, a trusted name in India's water solutions industry, OSG Japan aims to enhance access to high-quality water. Purever, renowned for its cutting-edge water purification technologies, will be the exclusive distributor of OSG Japan's system in India, ensuring widespread availability of this groundbreaking technology.

Masatoshi Mizobata expresses enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the dedication to providing Indian consumers with top-tier water solutions that promote overall well-being. Purever's extensive network will play a pivotal role in making this revolutionary technology accessible to consumers across India.

Sahil Garg, Managing Director of Purever, expresses excitement about partnering with OSG Japan to introduce this revolutionary water purification system in India. The collaboration aligns OSG's commitment to health and the environment with Purever's mission to provide safe water solutions to every Indian household.

The launch of OSG Japan's Alkaline Hydrogen Water System in India is poised to redefine how Indians access and consume high-quality water, with far-reaching implications for health and wellness. This event signifies a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to prioritize health and environmental sustainability in the country.

1800-120-6232 (TollFree) Mobile +91-9877777892

Email : contact@purever.in

OSG Japan, founded in 1970, stands as a prominent global force in the field of Medical & Health appliances. The company is steadfast in its commitment to advancing water solutions that place a premium on health and environmental considerations. OSG Japan pursues its mission with the overarching goal of enhancing individual well-being by providing top-notch water solutions.

As for Purever, it holds the distinction of being India's largest supplier of water tanks and filtration systems. Revered for its cutting-edge water treatment technologies and services, Purever is unwaveringly dedicated to furnishing solutions that ensure access to clean and safe water. The company aspires to make high-quality water readily available to every household in India, embodying a commitment to improving water quality across the nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor