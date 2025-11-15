Oshea Herbals’ Founder & CEO, Mr. Jeetendra Kundlia, Felicitated at ABP Ananda GST Conclave 2025 in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], November 15: Mr. Jeetendra Kundlia, Founder & CEO of OJB Herbals Pvt. Ltd., popularly known through its flagship brand Oshea Herbals, was felicitated at the prestigious ABP Ananda GST Conclave held on 31st October 2025 at Taj Vivanta, Kolkata. The event brought together some of India's leading voices in finance, FMCG, trade, and entrepreneurship to decode the growing impact of GST reforms on various sectors.

As an invited panelist at the conclave, Mr. Kundlia represented the beauty and personal care industry, sharing thoughtful perspectives on how the new revisions announced by the GST Council will influence the cosmetics segment, particularly pricing structures, consumer accessibility, raw material sourcing and tax transparency among others.

During the discussion, he highlighted the importance of a more streamlined tax environment for emerging Indian brands and emphasized how clarity in GST policies can help scale manufacturing, improve compliance, and encourage innovation in the personal care space. He emphasised on the need for one tax slab for cosmetics. Mr. Kundlia explained it with an example that the slab rate of soap & shampoo remains 5% but other products stand at 18%. Now, this is a dilemma for manufacturers and brands as the slab rates differ as well based on the nomenclature and the category it's classified into.

Speaking on the felicitation, Mr. Jeetendra Kundlia said, “Being part of the ABP Ananda GST Conclave was both an honour and a responsibility. The cosmetics and personal care sector is evolving rapidly, and clear, progressive GST reforms play a crucial role in shaping how brands like ours innovate and grow. As a homegrown company from Kolkata, it feels deeply meaningful to contribute to conversations that influence businesses alongside everyday choices of consumers. I've also called for further simplification of GST slabs when it comes to cosmetics as that would further allow brands & manufacturers to pass on more benefits to consumers. The reforms have been welcoming in the way they've been implemented so far and I'm sure we'll keep on moving in the right direction. I am grateful for this recognition from ABP Ananda and look forward to more platforms where industry, policy, and people come together to build an easier and more efficient ecosystem.”

The panel discussion featuring Mr. Kundlia was aired on ABP Ananda on 8th November, 4:30 PM IST. Additionally, an exclusive interview will be published on ABP Digital, offering deeper insights into his views on GST developments and the future of the cosmetics industry in India.

This recognition marks another step up in Oshea Herbals' journey as a fast-growing Indian personal care brand that continues to build trust through quality, innovation, and responsible business practices.

