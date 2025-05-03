Oshmin: A Journey from Spiritual Awakening to Social Contribution

New Delhi [India], May 2: Rakesh Chandra, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur originally from Bihar, has recently transitioned into spiritual and social service under the name Oshmin. His journey from business to service began with a visit to the Osho Ashram in Rishikesh in mid-2024, which became a turning point in his personal life. What was intended to be a short visit turned into a seven-day stay, during which he immersed himself in meditation and introspection. Deeply influenced by the teachings and atmosphere, he returned to Bengaluru and began a period of self-reflection. Later, he travelled to the Osho International Meditation Resort in Pune, where he made a clear decision to pursue a spiritually driven life. In November 2024, he adopted the name Oshmin as a marker of this transformation.

Following this shift, he established the Oshmin Foundation, a non-profit initiative aimed at promoting mental well-being and emotional resilience, especially in rural areas. The foundation organizes free sessions on yoga, meditation, and mindfulness practices designed for accessibility and inclusivity. These programs are structured to help individuals deal with stress, anxiety, and emotional imbalances through simple and non-commercial means. The foundation’s outreach has reached multiple villages, where participants report feeling calmer, balanced, and mentally clear after attending sessions. Most of the attendees had never participated in any structured wellness activity before.

Apart from wellness programs, Oshmin has also engaged in community development efforts. In his maternal village in Bihar, he personally supported the installation of multiple borewells, solving long-standing water access problems faced by the local population. These efforts were carried out quietly, without media campaigns or institutional backing, and reflect a practical approach to service.

According to people close to the initiative, Oshmin does not view yoga and meditation as lifestyle trends, but as essential tools for inner transformation and community healing. The foundation works without fees, promotion, or commercialization, focusing solely on service. Plans are underway to expand into regions with similar needs, and to design longer-term programs such as retreats and volunteer training rooted in Indian spiritual traditions.

The story of Oshmin illustrates how individual inner change can lead to community-level action. From his roots in rural Bihar to business success in Bengaluru, and now spiritual service, his path reflects a shift toward simplicity, awareness, and social responsibility.