Osia Hyper Retail Hits Upper Circuit on Strong Quarterly Growth and Strategic Capital Raise Approval

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Osia Hyper Retail Limited’s shares surged to a 5 per cent Upper Circuit on Monday, closing at Rs 17.14 per share, up from Rs 16.33 in the previous session, signaling strong investor confidence in the Gujarat and Jhansi-based retail operator. The rally was accompanied by heavy trading volume on the NSE, reflecting robust market interest in the company’s recent performance and strategic initiatives. The stock has delivered impressive 51 per cent returns from its 52-week low of Rs 11.31 per share and currently commands a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 280 crore, trading at a valuation multiple of 12x price-to-earnings—a significant discount to the industry average of 45x.

The buying momentum comes as Osia Hyper Retail demonstrates accelerating financial performance. In Q2FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 373.04 crore with a net profit of Rs 5.10 crore, representing a robust 55.5 per cent year-on-year increase compared to Q1FY25’s net profit of Rs 3.28 crore. For the first half of FY26, the company’s cumulative net sales reached Rs 699.52 crore, with net profit climbing to Rs 13.14 crore, underscoring strong operational execution and profitability improvement across its retail network.

Amplifying growth prospects, Osia Hyper Retail’s shareholders approved transformative resolutions at their recent meeting held in Ahmedabad. The resolutions included an increase in authorised share capital alongside approval for a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of up to Rs 200 crore and the issuance of convertible warrants on a preferential basis. These capital raising initiatives are designed to fuel expansion and strengthen the company’s financial position for sustained growth.

Founded in 2014, Osia Hyper Retail operates a balanced retail ecosystem comprising 31 large-format Hypermarts offering diverse product categories from groceries to household essentials, alongside five Mini Osia stores targeting daily grocery shoppers. With over 300,000 products across equally distributed food and non-food divisions and strategic warehousing support, the company continues to enhance its modern shopping experience and leverage customer relationships to drive competitive advantage in the evolving retail landscape.

