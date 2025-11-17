Osia Hyper Retail Soars on Strong Q2 Profit Surge and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Osia Hyper Retail Limited (NSE: OSIAHYPER) witnessed a significant surge in its stock price on Monday, with shares climbing 3.80 per cent to close at Rs 21.15 apiece, buoyed by the company’s robust quarterly earnings and the board’s approval of key capital-raising proposals aimed at fuelling future expansion.

The company announced impressive financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, showcasing substantial growth. Net sales for Q2FY26 stood at a solid Rs 373.04 crore. More notably, the net profit for the quarter soared to Rs 5.10 crore, marking a formidable 55.5 per cent year-on-year increase compared to the net profit of Rs 3.28 crore in Q1FY25. This strong performance contributed to a healthy first half, with H1FY26 net sales reaching Rs 699.52 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.14 crore, underscoring the company’s profitable growth trajectory.

In a pivotal board meeting held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Ahmedabad, shareholders greenlit several strategic resolutions designed to strengthen the company’s financial foundation. An ordinary resolution was passed to increase the company’s authorised share capital. Furthermore, two special resolutions received approval: one to raise capital up to Rs 200 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), and another for the issuance of convertible warrants on a preferential basis. These decisive steps are intended to provide the necessary financial leverage to support the company’s ambitious growth plans and strategic objectives.

The market has responded positively to the company’s fundamentals and future prospects. Osia Hyper Retail’s shares have delivered an 87 per cent return from their 52-week low of Rs 11.31 per share, with a current market capitalization of over Rs 340 crore. The stock is trading at a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 15x, which is significantly lower than the industry PE of 61x, potentially indicating an attractive valuation for investors.

Founded in 2014, Osia Hyper Retail Ltd has established itself as a prominent retail chain with a strong presence in Gujarat and Jhansi. The company operates a balanced business model, evenly split between food and non-food divisions, and offers a vast selection of over 300,000 products. Its extensive retail network comprises 37 stores, including 31 large-format Osia Hypermarts and 5 smaller Mini Osia stores, all supported by a dedicated warehouse. By focusing on value, quality, and a modern shopping experience, Osia Hyper Retail leverages its experienced team and strong customer relationships to drive sustained growth and market leadership.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

