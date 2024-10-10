Oswaal Books' MD Naresh Jain Receives ET Leaders Award 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Naresh Jain, Managing Director of Oswaal Books, has been honored with the esteemed ET Leaders Award 2024. The award ceremony took place on October 7 at the Radisson Blu in Noida, recognizing influential leaders who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The event was attended by notable guests, including Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, and Rajendra Agarwal, Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha & Senior BJP Leader. The evening also featured Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor as the guest of honor, adding a touch of glamour to the proceedings.

Upon receiving the award, Naresh Jain expressed his heartfelt appreciation, stating, "This recognition is not just for me, but for the entire Oswaal Books family. Our unwavering commitment to quality education and innovative learning resources has always driven us. We strive to empower both students and educators, making learning a truly enriching experience."

Under Naresh's leadership, Oswaal Books has emerged as a leader in educational publishing, known for its comprehensive and meticulously researched study materials. His visionary approach has not only elevated the brand's stature but has also played a pivotal role in transforming the educational landscape in India.

The ET Leaders Award stands as a testament to Jain's vision and the dedicated efforts of his team in making education more accessible and impactful for students nationwide. As the evening drew to a close, attendees celebrated their collective mission of fostering excellence in educationa mission that Oswaal Books proudly champions.

With its inception dating back to 1984, Oswaal Books has established itself as a prominent publisher focusing on producing specialized exam preparation books for various educational boards including CBSE, ICSE, ISC, Karnataka Board, as well as for leading competitive exams like JEE, NEET, UPSC, CAT, UGC NET, and more. Presently, Oswaal Books boasts a catalogue with over 700 titles in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Kannada, and others. Moreover, the company plans to introduce an additional 150 new titles annually, further enhancing its diverse range of offerings.

Over the past 37 years, Oswaal Books has been dedicated to simplifying the learning process for students and has earned the trust of 500,000 teachers, 30,000 schools, and 10 million parents. With 8 million students choosing Oswaal Books as their preferred learning companion in the last decade alone, the brand has established a strong presence in over 16,000 bookstores across 500 districts throughout India.

