OTM Mumbai hailed as a top travel trade show in the world

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: The curtains have closed on OTM 2024, Asia's largest and most influential travel trade show organized by Fairfest, leaving a lasting impression on the global travel and tourism industry. The three-day event held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, showcased the pinnacle of innovation and collaboration in the travel sector.

Speaking at the valedictory function, the Chief Guest Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister, Government of Rajasthan, said, "I am happy to have participated in the closing and prize distribution ceremony of OTM. It is indeed one of the best travel trade shows in the world."

Exhibitors and visitors showered accolades on the show as the best platform for travel trade to meet in this part of the world.

The grand inauguration, led by Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism & Land, Sports & Youth Affairs, Sri Lanka; Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister of Marketing, Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy, Indonesia and Anmol Gagan Maan, Tourism Minister, Government of Punjab, set the tone for an event that exceeded all expectations. Dignitaries and diplomats from around the world, alongside over 40,000 industry professionals, explored the vast exhibition space featuring 1600+ exhibitors from 60 countries and 30 Indian States & Union Territories.

The scale of OTM 2024, having grown by 50 per cent compared to its 2023 edition, emphasized its role as the pivotal hub for the travel industry. The event provided a platform for quality networking, connecting pre-qualified travel agents, tour operators, MICE & corporate buyers, wedding planners, and film, TV & OTT producers.

The show floor buzzed with energy from day one, witnessing robust interactions between B2B buyers and sellers. The geopolitical landscape has positioned India as a key player in the global economy and tourism market, making Indian tourists highly coveted by international and domestic destinations. This fierce competition for attention was palpable throughout OTM 2024.

Beyond the exhibition, OTM featured knowledge-sharing and networking events, including insightful panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses in the OTM Forum. The inaugural session, titled 'Is the World Ready for the Indian Traveller? - Tourism Boards' Perspective,' brought together esteemed speakers, including Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism & Land, Sports & Youth Affairs, Sri Lanka, Ni Made Ayu Marthini of the Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy, Indonesia, and Philip Dickinson, Leading International Markets and MICE, Qatar Tourism. The session, moderated by Kamiya Jani, Founder of Curly Tales, provided invaluable insights into the evolving travel landscape.

The first day also saw an event by the Tourism India Alliance titled 'Connect & Collaborate @ TIA - Let's Talk Business!' which provided a unique opportunity for exhibitors to connect with over 30 MICE professionals in one space. The day concluded with the networking dinner hosted by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines; an opportunity to unwind and connect with fellow industry professionals in an informal setting.

Day 2 began with an insightful panel discussion on 'Sustainable Tourism Practices: A Win-Win for Marketers and Communities'. Mohamed Bassam Adam, Deputy Managing Director, Visit Maldives/MMPRC; Carissa Nimah, Chief Marketing Officer, Department of Tourism, Bhutan; Bjorn Bender, CEO, Rail Europe; Rob Thompson, Head of Regions, Tourism, Fiji; Sanjib Sarangi, Chief Fundraising & Partnerships Officer, Indian Grameen Services, Member of the ICRT Foundation (Responsible Tourism) discussed green tourism at length. An exclusive event, 'WeddingSutra Engage' united over 30 top wedding planners from across India, providing a great opportunity to connect with influential decision-makers and key players in the wedding industry.

The Moroccan National Tourism Office in the august company of Mohamed Maliki, Ambassador of Morocco in India, Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco, showcased their diverse beauty and tourist attractions via a presentation followed by a networking lunch hosted by them.

In another engaging panel discussion, influential women from various travel organizations explored the topic 'Recognizing Women's Power in Travel & Tourism,' featuring their exclusive insights and contributions. Cine Locales at OTM 2024 sparkled with a star-studded conversation among industry leaders from the film fraternity, who discussed 'Bringing Global Destinations to Indian Cinema'.

PromPeru's captivating destination presentation followed suit and highlighted the various tourism offerings of Peru, showcasing the country's ancient history and natural beauty.

The Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA) also hosted a 'MICE India Meet,' facilitating interactions with various destinations, with a specific focus on tapping into the Indian MICE scene.

Noteworthy pavilions included the largest international representation from Saudi Arabia, along with strong participation from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Qatar, Bahrain, Morocco, the Maldives, and Azerbaijan. Among the Indian States, Uttarakhand took the lead in size, closely followed by Kerala, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and others. Travel Boutique Online, NEOM, and Tripjack represented substantial private-sector pavilions.

The OTM Forum facilitated dialogue on essential trends and strategies shaping the $50 billion Indian travel market. Industry experts shared their insights, fostering meaningful partnerships within the thriving travel sector.

Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO of Fairfest Media Ltd, expressed satisfaction with the event's success, attributing it to strong support from all industry segments. Reflecting on the same, Agarwal stated, "In 2023, 98% of our exhibitors confirmed that OTM effectively connects them with their desired business audience. The event was voted not only as the leading travel trade show in India but also across all of Asia. OTM 2024 continues this legacy, with world-class facilities at the Jio World Convention Centre contributing significantly to its success."

As the gateway to India's travel markets, Mumbai retained its significance throughout OTM 2024, serving as the top domestic and outbound travel source market.

About OTM:

OTM Mumbai is The Leading Travel Show in Asia. Each year, OTM brings together India and Asia's travel community under one roof. Tourism Ministers, CEOs of travel brands, and businesses from over 80 countries and all Indian States attend OTM each year. Over 40,000 qualified professional visitors attended OTM 2024.

OTM 2025 is scheduled to be held from January 30 - February 1. OTM is organized by Fairfest Media Limited. (https://otm.co.in/)

About Fairfest:

With clients from over 100 countries, Fairfest is a leading media company providing world-class platforms for doing business in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world - India. Established in 1989, Fairfest organizes the industry-leading TTF and OTM international travel fairs for the rapidly expanding tourism industry, as well as Municipalika, a leading event on municipal management and sustainability. Fairfest also runs DailyBrief, one of India's highest-rated news apps, and publishes Travel News Digest (TND), collating the world's relevant news for the travel trade fraternity. (https://fairfest.in/)

