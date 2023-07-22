OTPfree unveils cutting-edge solutions for passwordless authentication in the digital era

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: A trendsetter in the domain of user authentication, OTPfree has launched its groundbreaking lineup of passwordless authentication solutions, setting new benchmarks for data privacy and cost efficiency. It’s established by a leading cloud communication and engagement solutions provider (CPaaS), Dove Soft. Ltd., that serves over 6,500 brands worldwide with SMS, voice, email, whatsapp and chatbot services.

Dove-Soft Ltd., was founded in 2011 by Rahul Bhanushali, a telecom industry veteran with over 15 years of experience and a philanthropist who supports various social causes, the company aims to revolutionize communication and engagement in the digital age.

OTPfree aims to solve some critical business problems related to user authentication. It removes the need for users to type passwords or get OTPs via SMS or email, which can be inconvenient, costly and risky. It allows users to log in using WhatsApp, which is a popular and reliable app. This enhances user experience, retention and conversion rates for online businesses. Companies can utilize OTPfree by integrating it with their website or app using a simple API. They can customize the QR code or link that users scan or click to log in using WhatsApp. They can also monitor and manage the user login activity and data using a dashboard. OTPfree is compatible with any device that has WhatsApp installed and any online business that requires user authentication.

OTPfree enhances the security and privacy of user data by offering a secure, reliable and efficient way to authenticate users without compromising their privacy. This reduces the risk of data breaches, phishing attacks and identity theft that can result from sharing personal phone numbers.

Leverage the power of WhatsApp authentication through OTPfree, it nullifies the need for third-party authenticators like MS DigitalBadge, 1Login or Google authenticator and enables businesses to create a safe and trusted business-to-user communication channel. This helps businesses amplify trust, loyalty and engagement with their users, as well as increase their reach and visibility.

An innovator in the authentication industry, OTPfree, has emerged with an unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and delivering substantial savings for businesses and consumers. At the heart of its offerings lies its revolutionary one-tap authentication, enabling users to effortlessly verify their mobile numbers and email IDs.

Breaking free from the traditional reliance on passwords and one-time passwords (OTPs), its new product line delivers a more robust and convenient method for users to access their accounts securely.

Designed to cater to diverse user needs, its range of products offer an array of benefits that extend beyond secure authentication.

Its product for enterprises, OTPfree for Business, supercharges them with a comprehensive suite of features to reinforce security. Equipped with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on (SSO), and user management tools, OTPfree for Business elevates the authentication experience for organizations of all sizes.

OTPfree for Consumers is another advanced product that offers a host of features, including seamless biometric authentication, improved device recognition, and intuitive user interfaces, all contributing to a secure and user-friendly login experience without the need for third-party authenticators.

The company’s Founder and CEO, Rahul Bhanushali, shares his enthusiasm about its new wave of products, stating, “Our solutions are meticulously designed to furnish users with a secure and comfortable means of accessing their accounts without the burden of passwords or OTPs. We believe in revolutionizing the authentication landscape and empowering businesses and consumers alike.”

In an era where data breaches and cyber threats loom large, data privacy is paramount and at the same time cost optimization is crucial. OTPfree stands at the forefront of authentication technology, championing a future where passwords and OTPs are a thing of the past. With its commitment to user privacy, seamless experiences, and strong security, it paves the way for a new age of authentication that enriches experience for businesses and consumers.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor