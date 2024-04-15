OTTOLENGHI Now Open In Bicester Village

PNN

London [UK], April 15: Ottolenghi is pleased to announce the opening of a new restaurant and deli within Bicester Village, Oxfordshire, which opened on 20th March. Catering to visitors of the luxury shopping destination, Ottolenghi Bicester Village will open seven days a week, serving an all-day menu alongside its beloved pastries, cakes and salads.

The ninth site, and first outside of London, Ottolenghi Bicester Village has 85 covers indoors and an expansive sheltered terrace that seats 60 for all-year-round al fresco dining. Throughout the day, a menu of familiar dishes, alongside brand-new iterations exclusive to Bicester Village, are served. At breakfast, a selection of pastries are piled high along the counter; Cinnamon brioche pretzels, generously filled Almond croissants and Halva and chocolate Danishes, in addition to a hot breakfast menu of classics such as Shakshuka and Scrambled tofu.

As breakfast rolls into lunch, pastries are replaced with large bowls of salads in the style so recognisably Ottolenghi. Roasted aubergine with saffron yoghurt and Char-grilled broccoli with chilli and garlic, to name only a few, can be ordered with brand-new hot mains; Mac and cheese with za'atar pesto and feta, Swiss chard and feta quiche and Baked pasta with burnt aubergine and tahini. An a la carte dinner menu will consist of similarly Ottolenghi-style dishes, such as Sweet and smokey chicken breast with lemon yoghurt, and Lamb kofta with bulgar and caramelised onions, served alongside a specially-curated wine list and cocktails such as the Bicester Spritz and Rhubarb Bellini.

Ottolenghi Bicester Village is the largest of Ottolenghi's retail spaces to date. Accommodating the full range of bestselling Ottolenghi cookbooks, along with an extended range of the vibrant Serax x FEAST tableware, the deli will also house a selection of packed products, including Ottolenghi Grissini, Granola, Za'atar pita chips and Lavosh to take away and enjoy at home.

As always, interior details have been designed by longtime friend and collaborator, Alex Meitlis. Utilising a familiar mix of cool whites, bright reds and playful textures, Ottolenghi Bicester Village stays true to the style synonymous with Ottolenghi, yet with newer accents and features acting as a continuation of the Ottolenghi design story. A sit-down bar is located at the front of the dining area, under a dramatic raised ceiling of nearly 5 metres, whilst on the far wall, a striking installation of Serax plateware. Bicester Village has been specifically designed with shoppers in mind, offering a peaceful and beautiful space to begin the day with a signature Ottolenghi Shakshuka for brunch, or to close it, with dishes from a classically Ottolenghi a la carte menu and a glass of wine.

Of the opening, Yotam says:

'We're delighted to be opening a beautiful deli and restaurant for the visitors of Bicester Village - which includes our biggest retail space to date! Ottolenghi will be the ideal pit stop for visitors throughout the day and into the evening for any need, from a breakfast of Shakshuka or a glass of wine and dinner to close a day of shopping.'

Desiree Bollier, Chair and Global Chief Merchant - Value Retail, says:

'We take great pride in welcoming Ottolenghi to Bicester Village, joining us in our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. Renowned for its bold and vibrant dishes, Ottolenghi introduces a new dimension to our dining offering with its restaurant, deli and retail space, mirroring our values of hospitality, exceptional service, and luxury retail.'

Ottolenghi Bicester Village is now open at 82-83 Pingle Drive, OX26 6WN

