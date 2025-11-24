OTTplay and Studio Jadu Announce Partnership to Syndicate AI-Enabled Animated Series

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: OTTplay, India's leading OTT aggregation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Studio Jadu to syndicate a line-up of AI-enabled animated series, marking one of the earliest OTT syndication deals of its kind worldwide.

The collaboration brings Studio Jadu's next-generation animated content to OTTplay's discovery-driven ecosystem, expanding access to innovative storytelling crafted through Jadu's proprietary creator workbench. The platform empowers artists to refine narratives, deepen character arcs, and accelerate productionwhile ensuring that human creators remain the ultimate authors of their work.

"At Studio Jadu, we're building tools that empower creators by helping them bring the stories they imagine to life and reach audiences directly. This partnership with OTTplay represents the first step on that journey: connecting creator rooms to mainstream OTT viewers, while keeping artists firmly in control," said Masoud Loghmani, Founder & CEO, Studio Jadu.

"We're proud to be among the first mainstream OTT destinations in Indiaand possibly globallyto syndicate AI-enabled animation. Together with Studio Jadu, we're enabling a new generation of creator-led storytelling," said Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder & CEO, HT Labs.

Availability: Initial titles will begin rolling out on OTTplay following today's announcement.

About the Partnership

* Syndication Scope: Multiple AI-enabled animated series created by Studio Jadu will be distributed on OTTplay, with initial titles rolling out following today's announcement.

* Innovation with Integrity: Studio Jadu's production approach uses GenAI to accelerate craft and iteration while preserving human authorship and editorial oversight.

Why It Matters

* Category-defining initiative: Among the first global OTT syndication partnerships for AI-enabled animation, and a landmark moment for the Indian market.

* Creator-first by design: Studio Jadu's model enhances creative autonomy by augmenting and not replacing human imagination.

* Discovery meets reach: OTTplay's aggregation platform extends frontier storytelling to new audiences, within a premium, secure viewing environment.

Studio Jadu is a creator-first AI studio reinventing the business of entertainment. The company builds GenAI-powered tools that serve the creator community so storytellers can bring original, human stories to life - without ceding authorship.

Learn more at studiojadu.com.

This announcement is positioned as one of the first OTT syndication partnerships for AI-enabled animated series. Studio Jadu's creator workbench emphasises human authorship and story craft while using GenAI as an assistive production layer. A teaser trailer co-branded by Studio Jadu and OTTplay is available upon request.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor