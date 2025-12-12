OTTplay Declares 12/12 as Rajinikanth Day; Pays Full-page Tribute in Hindustan Times on 75th birthday of the Indian Film Phenomenon

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], December 12: OTTplay has designated 12th December as "Rajinikanth Day" going forward. Marking the Superstar's 75th birthday, the platform today unveiled a special full-page tribute in Hindustan Times, headlined "12/12 Happy Rajinikanth Day" to commemorate the birthday of cinema's biggest phenomenon

As India's living treasure, a presence that has lit up single screens, living rooms and hearts for five decades, turns 75, the tribute had to be fitting. The creative is a powerful salute to a cultural icon whose influence cuts across languages, regions and generations. It's not only a hat tip to his unmatched stardom but also to generations of fans who have grown up whistling at his entries, copying his style and finding courage in his larger-than-life onscreen avatars.

The print tribute is the centrepiece of a wider OTTplay campaign across digital and social platforms, inviting fans across India to celebrate Thalaivar's milestone by streaming his most iconic performances. At the heart of the celebration is OTTplay, India's leading OTT aggregation platform, which brings together content from more than 30 streaming platforms under a single subscription, powered by an AI-led discovery engine. Fans can explore Rajinikanth's legacy across classics and contemporary blockbusters, including Baashha, Muthu, Kabali, Petta,and more available across partner platforms such as SunNXT, JioHotstar, Z5, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO, OTTplay, said, "Rajinikanth is not just a superstar. He is a feeling, a memory and a part of growing up for millions of Indians. On his 75th birthday, this tribute is our way of saying a collective thank you to the man who still unites families, generations and geographies like no one else. Through OTTplay, we want every fan, from the ones who first saw him on grainy prints to today's streaming natives, to discover, revisit and celebrate his cinematic journey."

The birthday tribute reflects OTTplay's mission to make great stories easier to discover, rewatch and celebrate, bringing fandom, legacy and everyday viewing together on one platform. With this campaign, OTTplay invites audiences to honour Rajinikanth not only with nostalgia, but by rediscovering the films that made him a cultural force whose appeal continues to endure.

OTTplay is India's leading OTT aggregator that leverages AI-driven recommendations to personalise content discovery. Through its partnerships with 30+ leading OTT platforms, OTTplay delivers a curated, seamless, one-stop entertainment experience across languages, genres, and platforms.

