OuchCart’s Remarkable Growth, From 3 Crores in FY23 to 10 Crores in FY24, Aims for 30 Crores in FY25

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25: Compared to bigger and more established companies, OuchCart, which is a bootstrapped business started from scratch by Atif Shamsi, has grew a lot faster and established itself as the rising star of the furniture industry. It all started with the online store on Amazon, selling decor items, three years ago, and now it is the vibrant new brand that flew the odds and growing its market by breeding new things.

Humble Starts to Awe-inspiring Success

Set in Saharanpur, a city which is well-known for its rich woodworking heritages, OuchCart commenced its journey on a humble scale, selling decor on Amazon. While all of it was challenging, it was Atif’s vision and his determination that took the company to the new level. OuchCart's first year of operation showed absolute solidity, as it was able to rake in sales of 3 crore, paving the way for its progress in the future.

Explosive Growth and Huge Ambitions

Leaning on its astonishing initial success, OuchCart brought almost a double increase in revenue, reaching up to10 crores in the 2023-2024 financial year. The amazing success certainly proofs the company’s good intention that is the quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.

Of course, aided by its tremendous success, OuchCart is now aiming to reach even further. Fiscal year 2024-2025 marks the time when the company wants to win by being of 25 to 30 crores, this ambitious projection is a clear indication of their uncompromising aim and the market’s increasing preference for their matching furniture.

Revolutionizing the Furniture Industry

The OuchCart’s magnificence can be celebrated only by its unwavering devotion to quality control, aesthetics and contentment of it clients. One of the company´s strong points is bringing the traditional woodworking craft of Saharanpur and swirling it together with modern production technologies into a distinctive amalgam of old-fashioned craftsmanship and modern aesthetics.

We are determined to change the business dynamics of the furniture industry with OuchCart by offering outstanding products that not only enhance the beauty of living spaces but also bring about unmatchable comfort and lasting durability,” said Atif Shamsi, founder and CEO of OuchCart. “Our success reflects our employees’ great effort and determination and our customers’ confidence in and allegiance to us.”

As OuchCart gets bigger and creates new products for sale, the company remains determined to ensure that their products and processes are environmental-friendly, get trademarked fairly, and have a positive impact on the environment. OuchArt is seeking to empower the community through its core values and to foster a sustainable industry through that impact.

