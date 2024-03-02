"Our armed forces are prepared to defend our borders against any threat": Rajnath Singh at TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: Emphasizing the readiness of the armed forces to defend India's borders, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the Indian armed forces are well-prepared to defend the international borders against any threat.

Speaking at TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan, held as part of the 'What India Thinks Today' Global Summit on day 3, Singh stated, "Our armed forces are prepared to defend our borders against any threat."

Reiterating the commitment to national security and territorial integrity, the union minister said that the government is resolved to strengthen India's defence capabilities and ensure peace and stability in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also emphasised the government's commitment to national security, economic reforms, and social justice. In a conversation, the home minister reaffirmed the importance the government places on inclusive governance and development.

He asserted, "We are dedicated to building a strong and prosperous India where every citizen has the opportunity to fulfil their potential and contribute to the nation's progress."

Outlining the government's efforts to promote energy security and sustainable development, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, said "We are working towards building a greener and more prosperous India for future generations."

He highlighted the initiatives planned by the central government aimed at expanding renewable energy sources and reducing carbon emissions to combat climate change.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined the last day of the TV9 conference organised in the national capital and highlighted his government's initiatives to provide free education, healthcare, and electricity to the people of Delhi.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring inclusive growth and restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said "We are working tirelessly to create a conducive environment for progress and prosperity in the region."

As the nation prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan provided a platform for diverse voices from across the political spectrum to engage in constructive dialogue and debate. The TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan witnessed a gathering of prominent leaders, thinkers, and influencers from various spheres of Indian politics and leadership.

