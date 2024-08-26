Our CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide: Telegram on his arrest

New Delhi, Aug 26 Encrypted messaging app Telegram on Monday said that its CEO Pavel Durov — who was arrested in France — has nothing to hide and “it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.”

In its first reaction after Russian-born Durov was arrested at the Le Bourget airport outside Paris after landing via a private jet for allegedly failing to prevent criminal activities on Telegram, the company said it abides by the EU laws, including the ‘Digital Services Act’.

“Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation,” said the platform which has more than 900 million active users.

“Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving,” the company added.

The platform has been a critical source of information for the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. In a rare interview with US political commentator Tucker Carlson in April, Durov said Telegram’s goal is to be a “neutral” platform and resist requests from governments to moderate.

If convicted, Durov faces up to 20 years in prison. According to multiple reports, he was arrested on several charges which involved alleged spread of criminal activity on Telegram which has about 900 million active users.

The billionaire lives in Dubai, where Telegram is based, and holds dual citizenship of France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). An entrepreneur with at least $15.5 billion in his kitty, he left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands to ban opposition communities on his VKontakte social media platform.

Russia's embassy in France is taking "immediate steps" to clarify the situation. Telegram offers end-to-end encrypted messaging and users can also set up "channels" to disseminate information quickly to followers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor