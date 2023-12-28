Our earnest endeavour is to leverage Golden Jury Film Festival as a means to bring meaningful, entertaining and good cinema", says festival director Subranshu Das

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 28: Celebrities like Tejaswini Kolhapure, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma, Atul Shrivastav, Innamulaq, Vikram Kochar, Aditya Shrivastava, Rajesh Jais, Shishir Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Smita Jaykar, Mukesh Bhatt and others attended 5th Golden Jury Film Festival, founded by director Pragyesh Singh and Subranshu Das which happened in Mumbai and backed by UP tourism.

At the festival, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Vibha Chibber, and Deepika Singh won best actress, Brijendra Kala won best actor, Raghubir Yadav won best supporting actor, and Yashpal Sharma bagged best director. In the short film category, Piyush Mishra and Atul Shrivastav won best actor, and Malishka Mendona won best actress.

Subhransu Das, director of the Golden Film Festival, said the response was fantastic, and it was an exciting and productive event. He tells, "Our earnest endeavour is to leverage Golden Jury Film Festival as a means to bring meaningful, entertaining and good cinema to the masses and connoisseurs alike. To this end, our focus will be on a very discerning selection of films from all over India and even from far-flung corners of the globe. It's a catalyst for cinematic evolution, where every frame holds the potential for a revolution in storytelling."

Director Pragyesh Singh stated, "The goal of the Golden Jury International Film Festival is to be the mixer that the fraternity needs, to put together everyone, not only those who are already part of the industry, but also those who want to be part of it and who love it. This year, the festival has blossomed into a vibrant tapestry of diverse stories, weaving its way deeper into the heart of the cinematic landscape. Its expansion signifies a growing hunger for authentic voices, and it's a testament to the power of such platforms to foster artistic revolution."

Films like Piyush Mishra's Rare, Deepika Singh and Raghubir Yadav's Titu Ambani, Yashpal Sharma starrer Dada Lakhmi, Kripiya Dhyan Dein, Ghost Walk and many other feature films and short films were screened at the festival, with Bed No. 17 being the closing film directed by Mir Sarwar.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor