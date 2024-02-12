"Our economy has grown by 7.6 per cent in the last three quarters", says Union Minister Hardeep S Puri

New Delhi [India], February 12 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the economic growth of India, citing a robust expansion of 7.6 per cent in the last three quarters.

Speaking at the Rozgar Mela where over a lakh appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited individuals, Puri highlighted the significant strides made in employment across government, public, private, and informal sectors.

"Our economy has grown by 7.6 per cent in the last three quarters," stated Union Minister Puri.

He expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory, referencing projections from international analysts and rating agencies forecasting India's economy to rank among the top three globally within the next five years.

Addressing the gathering of newly appointed youth, Puri extended his congratulations, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

He emphasized the importance of providing equal opportunities to all individuals to showcase their capabilities, emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

Minister Puri said, "In addition to the expansion of the economy, employment in the government, public, private and informal sectors is also growing rapidly. According to international analysts and rating agencies, India's economy will rank among the top three in the world within the next five years."

He added, "I'd like to congratulate the youth who received their appointment letter today."

During the distribution of over a lakh appointment letters under the Rozgar Mela programme on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government had made the recruitment process transparent and completed it within a set timeframe to ensure that every youth had an equal opportunity to showcase their capabilities.

PM Narendra Modi underscored the significance of reducing the time taken from the application stage to the final distribution of appointment letters, ensuring swift and seamless recruitment procedures.

The Rozgar Mela initiative, launched by Prime Minister Modi on October 22, 2022, marked the commencement of a campaign aimed at providing 10 lakh government jobs.

Rozgar Melas serve as a platform for employers and job seekers to interact and facilitate the recruitment process effectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor