"Our generation has to work extra hard to build country of our dreams": Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Bhavish Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ola Cabs, emphasized that the current generation has to work 'extra-hard' to build the 'country of our dreams'.

In an interview with ANI, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was asked about his journey from Ola Cabs to Ola Electric.

"I would like to start with why I became an entrepreneur. I am a big believer in the concept of 'Dharma' and 'Swadharma'. I feel my purpose, my DNA, and my capability are to truly bring the technology entrepreneurship business together. That's my locus standi in society. I genuinely believe that our generation has to work extra hard to build the country of our dreams", Aggarwal said.

"There will be critics who say a lot of things and sometimes, they are also correct. But we should have dreams; ones that cannot be fulfilled in one life. In order to fulfil that, I started my journey with Ola Cabs. Ola Cabs is broadening into a broader consumer ecosystem. My mission with that company is to truly make consumption more accessible to one and a half billion people", he added.

Further elaborating on the subject, Aggarwal said that Ola is working with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is a government marketplace run by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

"For example, we are doing a lot with the ONDC there, which is the government marketplace. Most e-commerce platforms take 20-30 per cent commissions from the sellers, 'Kiranas' or small retailers are left out. ONDC is going to make it a much more democratic eco-system, which will bring down the cost of e-commerce. We are doing a lot of work on supply chains to bring down the cost of logistics in the GDP. We are doing a lot of work in warehousing to bring down the cost of warehousing", he said.

"All of that technology-driven work is to enable much more efficient, accessible, and affordable consumption", he added.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric Mobility deals with the leasing of electric cars.

Ola Electric is the only Indian EV company selected by the government under its ambitious Rs 80,000 crore cell PLI schemes. Also, Ola is one of India's widest mobility platforms, serving over 250 cities across the nation.

