Our vision is to make agriculture sustainable, profitable business: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Friday said that the state's vision is to make agriculture not just a means of survival but a sustainable and profitable business.

Addressing the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in the national capital, he said that Haryana is working to support farmers at every stage, from cultivation to the sale of produce.

Saini stated that the State Government's vision is not only to increase production, but also to make agriculture a sustainable and profitable business for its people.

He added that India and Africa are building a future of mutual trust and cooperation across several areas, including agriculture, skill development, education, and digital public goods. "The innovations and technologies Haryana is using in its agriculture sector can also be replicated in Africa," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed to the government's 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal that provides farmers with access to schemes and services, supports them in selling their produce, and ensures timely payment. He emphasized that technology and innovation are driving higher yields and better resource management, as well as wider market access for farmers.

John Michael Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection of Mauritius, said that agriculture is more than just a source of sustenance; it is a pillar of economies and a driver of social development. "India's adoption of technology in agriculture has revolutionised farming practices, from drones for precision farming to mobile applications that give farmers real-time data. Mauritius can benefit from these innovations to enhance its agricultural output," he said.

Vangelis Peter Haritatos, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development of Zimbabwe, stated that agriculture has become an integral component in transforming livelihoods worldwide, particularly in developing nations, where it remains the primary source of food and income. He pointed to challenges of climate change, population growth, and resource scarcity, adding that India-Africa partnerships could include production, value addition, technology transfer, finance, and market access.

Industry leaders also reflected on opportunities for cooperation. R Mukundan, President Designate of CII and MD & CEO of Tata Chemicals Ltd, said India's strong agricultural base can serve as a model for Africa. He said that Africa holds tremendous agricultural promise. Investments in post-harvest infrastructure, robust value chains, and the inclusion of women and youth in decision-making will be key.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor