"Over 10,000 companies have shown interest in India" says Union Minister Smriti Irani at WEF Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 19 : Union Minister Smriti Irani, representing India at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, highlighted India's progress and commitment to inclusive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Irani said, "In his 10 years of administration, PM Modi made women the centre point of development. This year, leaders from some 300 countries have participated in WEF. Under the guidance of PM Modi, we are able to attract investments in digital infrastructure. People are shifting focus towards biofuel, and India has already presented the world's biggest hydrogen project, which has attracted investors."

"PM Modi's development mantra goes with the slogan of 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' but the alliance announced today shows 'Sabka Prayas'. In two days, the CII and Invest India have expressed joy that an Indian woman leader has come to Davos. Those inspired by PM Modi's inclusive growth agenda can come forward for investment... Over 10,000 companies have shown their interest. WEF will support and sponsor all the activities presented by India for women's empowerment all over the world" the Minister added.

During the WEF summit, Union Minister Smriti Irani engaged in productive discussions with global leaders and industry representatives. On Thursday, she met with Jill Hazelbaker, Global Senior Vice President of Uber. Their discussion focused on facilitating seamless mobility and electrifying transportation in India for a sustainable future.

Smriti Irani also held talks with Karoline Edtstadler, Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution of the Republic of Austria, exploring ways to deepen India-Austria cooperation across diverse sectors.

Additionally, the Minister participated in discussions on 'Closing the Gender Gap in Health' at the WEF, emphasising healthcare advancements in India under PM Modi's leadership.

The discussions covered Ayushman Bharat's comprehensive coverage, preventive screenings for women, and innovative use of digital platforms like Poshan Tracker.

In another session on Thursday themed 'Can India Seize its Moment', the Union Minister for Women and Child Development contended that India stands out in the world.

"The India story to the world is that we are in the business of building businesses, but we are also in the business of saving lives. When you deploy clean fuel to 110 million poor women, you not only engage them in a sustainable way of life but you also save 400,000 lives. And I think that's where India stands out," Irani said.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani reassured global partners that India is a reliable and responsible member of the international community, demonstrating resilience and commitment to global supply chains. She emphasised India's role as a dependable partner within the recently expanded BRICS, showcasing India's contributions during the global pandemic, particularly in providing medical essentials to various countries.

As the WEF Annual Meeting continues, India's representation underlines its dedication to inclusive and sustainable development on the global stage.

Minister Smriti Irani's engagements and statements reinforce India's commitment to collaborative efforts and partnerships for a better and more equitable future.

