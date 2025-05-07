Over 150 PhysicsWallah (PW) Students Score Above 95% in ICSE Results 2025; Six Score 98% and Above

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: In the ICSE 2025 board examinations, several PhysicsWallah (PW) students have performed well in the ICSE 2025 board examinations, with high scorers emerging from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Meenakshi Kumari Jha from Jharkhand secured 99.6%, followed by Shaurya Patel from Uttar Pradesh with 99.2%, and Ananya Yaduvanshi, also from Uttar Pradesh, who scored 98.6%. Sneha Mishra from Uttar Pradesh, also scored 98.6%. Additionally, Naman Keshri (Jharkhand) scored 98.4%, and Shishir Kumar Shukla (Uttar Pradesh) scored 98%. These students have prepared from the Victory 2025 batches.

Over 150 students from PhysicsWallah (PW) have scored 95% and above. Commenting on the results, Alakh Pandey, Teacher, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "Hearty congratulations to all students. These results reflect the consistency and discipline of the students. Class 10 board exams are an important milestone- they lay the foundation for academic choices. We're proud of the students' effort and are trying to help learners move forward at their own pace."

Meenakshi expressed her joy, saying, "My experience has been amazing. The way the teachers teach is very helpful and their teaching style also helped me stay motivated. While there were sometimes backlogs, I made sure not to miss any tests or lectures. Even if I did, I would watch the recorded sessions, but I never skipped them. The availability of doubt-solving was helpful. A big thank you to my parents and the entire PW team."

The Victory 2025 batch is designed to support students through a structured approach to one year class courses for class 10 students. The performance in this year's ICSE exams is an example of the PW's academic approach and the evolving needs of the students that they may require at this stage of education.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

