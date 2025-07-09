Over 1,500 industrialists to take part in 'Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave' in Indore on July 11

Indore, July 9 The BJP-led state government has completed its preparation for the 'Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave' to be held on July 11 at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore, government officials said on Wednesday.

More than 1,500 industrialists, representatives related to real estate, hotel industry, and tourism sector, and investors from across the country have been invited to participate in the conclave, the government said.

Among those who have confirmed participation in the conclave, includes Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), hotel industry, tourism, municipal corporation, International Development Association, Smart City, Metro, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Housing Board, etc. will have wide participation in the event, according to the government's statement.

The sectors which will be on focus for investment includes urban transport (Metro, e-bus, multimodal hub), affordable housing, slum redevelopment, solid and liquid waste management, water supply, sewage network, lake conservation, digitisation, e-governance, building approval system, and clean energy, green buildings, renewable infrastructure.

A grand exhibition will be organised during the event.

Plans and projects related to them will be showcased in the exhibition.

"This conclave is an important initiative in the direction of urban development in the state. The event will provide a new dimension of investment to Indore and Madhya Pradesh," the government statement said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who will be the chief guest of the event, will interact with investors from sectors such as hotel industry, tourism, real estate, and infrastructure.

He will highlight the potential and opportunities for investment in Madhya Pradesh.

"There is good potential for investment in the housing sector in the state. More than 8.32 lakh affordable houses have been built under affordable housing scheme. While 10 lakh new houses are being constructed in the state with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore," the government said.

It further added that, for implementation of real estate policies, a quality workforce of human resources is available in the state.

In urban areas of the state, 17,230 schemes related to basic facilities are being implemented.

The government also said that operation of 552 electric buses is being started in major cities of the state.

To promote electric vehicles, the Electric Vehicle Policy-2025 has been implemented in the state.

