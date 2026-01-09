Over 1,500 MoUs to be signed, 110 global buyers to take part in VGRC in Rajkot

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 The upcoming exhibition under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot is set to be one of the largest business events for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, with more than 1,500 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) expected to be signed.

The Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) will host more than 110 international buyers and facilitate more than 1,800 B2B meetings between January 11 and 15, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the exhibition, followed by the opening session of the conference, marking a major convergence of global trade and industry leaders in Rajkot.

Spread across 26,000 square metres, the exhibition will feature more than 400 exhibitors from diverse sectors including agro and food processing, fisheries, defence, energy, petrochemicals, engineering, ports and logistics.

Major corporate companies and others will participate in the VGRC.

The RBSM aims to connect local MSMEs, handloom and handicraft enterprises with global markets.

More than 1,800 scheduled B2B meetings are expected to result in more than 1,500 MoUs.

Representatives from 16 countries, including the US, Europe and Australia, will participate as buyers across sectors such as engineering, agriculture and textiles.

In addition, 20 national buyers will also take part, expanding collaboration and investment opportunities.

The exhibition will be organised across six theme-based domes, each designed to showcase emerging opportunities and sustainable innovations.

These include Gateway to Global Growth, which focuses on international trade potential; Green Energy Ecosystem and Petrochemicals, highlighting advancements in clean energy and allied industries; and the Crafts Village and MSME Pavilion, which brings local artisans and small enterprises into the spotlight.

The Ocean of Opportunities dome will explore possibilities across marine, fisheries and coastal sectors, while the Enterprise Excellence Pavilion will feature best practices, cutting-edge technologies and high-performing enterprises.

Completing the lineup, the Public Sector Powerhouse dome will showcase the role of government and public sector undertakings in driving infrastructure development, policy innovation and inclusive growth.

Each dome will feature a dedicated display and pop-up stage for product launches, innovation showcases and interactive sessions.

The event will bring innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, MSMEs, startups, foreign buyers, corporates, government departments, PSUs and global partners onto a single platform, advancing the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Vocal for Local' and sustainable economic growth.

An entrepreneur fair will also be organised to promote networking among entrepreneurs, mentors and institutions, and to raise awareness about government schemes, policies, innovation and Gujarat's expanding startup ecosystem.

The VGRC event is expected to further reinforce Gujarat's central role in India's development journey, accelerating regional empowerment, global partnerships and sustainable growth.

It will also serve as a significant step towards the vision of transitioning from "Viksit Gujarat" to "Viksit Bharat".

