Over 1,500 youth engage with innovators, entrepreneurs at CM Yuva Conclave during UPITS 2025

New Delhi [India], September 26 : The second day of the CM Yuva Conclave, held as part of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, witnessed a massive turnout of enthusiastic youth from across the National Capital Region (NCR). Over 1,500 students and young professionals visited the exhibition to explore innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial opportunities.

According to organisers, participants from Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mainpuri, and Mathura were among the 700+ students who attended the trade show. Youth visitors made over 2,000 business inquiries across various stalls, reflecting their strong interest in entrepreneurship and industry engagement.

The corporate gifting stall of Osian Enterprises attracted significant attention, with more than 125 young attendees showing deep interest in its offerings. Stalls by machinery suppliers such as QTM, Grip International, Prosper Group, and Koshish Sustainable Solutions also witnessed heavy footfall.

Startups and food brands were a major draw at the conclave. Over 20 B2B meetings were held during the event, where startups like Dr Garage, Sandwich, DhobiLite, Paramilitary Canteen, and Amul India presented their business models to the young audience. Subject experts also guided students on entrepreneurship, startup incubation, and industry trends.

The event highlighted the success of the Yogi government's initiatives in empowering youth through platforms like UPITS. Officials noted that such platforms are not only attracting investors but also opening up new avenues of employment and enterprise for the state's youth.

The conclave underscored the growing strength of Uttar Pradesh's startup ecosystem and marked a significant step toward building a more self-reliant state driven by innovation, youth participation, and industrial growth.

