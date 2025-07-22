Over 1.6 crore candidates trained under PMKVY in last 10 years: Minister

New Delhi, July 22 More than 1.6 crore candidates have been trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) over the last 10 years, out of which 1.29 crore have been certified (as on June 30).

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Jayant Chaudhary, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that under other programmes of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), around 1.74 crores candidates have been trained.

“NSDC has facilitated over 2.32 lakh trainer certifications through Awarding Bodies. The trainer-to-beneficiary ratio varies depending on the type of training, batch size, sector norms and geography,” the minister informed.

For the implementation of PMKVY, MSDE released Rs 1,538.29 crore during FY 2024-25.

Under PMKVY 4.0, training is being imparted in accredited and affiliated Training Centres (TCs), monitoring of TCs through physical and virtual mode. Legal action such as filing FIR, blacklisting, suspension, financial recovery, etc. are taken against non-compliant TCs.

PMKVY is implemented across the country and its benefits are available to all the sections of society including the marginalised communities.

To promote inclusivity, mobilising candidates from marginalised communities through targeted outreach, industry-aligned curriculum offerings, and the introduction of futuristic courses to bridge the digital divide are emphasised.

“Also, to ensure equitable skill development, accessibility is promoted by mandating geographic spread, with training centres across districts, including dedicated efforts under Special Projects and specific allocations for Aspirational and Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts,” the minister noted.

Under PMKVY, MSDE has undertaken a range of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the employability of youth through market aligned skill training.

A comprehensive mapping of job demand is undertaken through insights driven from regular skill gap studies conducted across national, state/district levels, District Skill Development Plans (DSDPs), and industry-specific inputs representing over key sectors and all job roles are aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) to ensure that the curriculum is responsive to evolving market trends and future workforce requirements.

Under PMKVY 4.0, job roles in Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicle, Robotics, 5G, and Data Analytics have been introduced to enhance employability in future-ready sectors.

